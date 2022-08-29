Thala-Thalapathy Pongal For 2023?

Twitterati is going crazy with the recent update on AK 61. It has unofficially been reported that the Ajith starrer is likely to get a Pongal release. Meanwhile, Varisu has already been reported to be released for Pongal 2023. The last time the two giants clashed at the box office was also for Pongal. It was the year 2013. Ajith's Veeram and Vijay's Jilla were released together. The fans of the two stars are prepping for another clash of these titans.

AK 61 is directed by H Vinoth, and it's their third consecutive project together. The actor-director duo had earlier joined hands to remake Pink, which was titled Nerkonda Paarvai in Tamil, and went on to do Valimai, immediately after. Not much information has been shared about AK 61, and its first look is expected to be announced soon.

The team of Valimai, due to the pandemic, could not update the public about their progress, prior to release, and the term update became a cultural reference after that point, because of fans trending the term everywhere online and offline, demanding an update. So it makes sense that we don't know much about the film yet.

Varisu shoot is progressing well, and it is expected that the shooting phase will be completed by the month of September. The film is highly anticipated due to the debut pairing of Vijay with Rashmika, Vamshi, and Dil Raju. Rashmika plays the female lead in Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, and produced by Dil Raju.