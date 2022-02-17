Thalaivar 169: Here Is A Major Update On The Rajinikanth-Nelson Dilipkumar Project!

Thalaivar 169, the highly anticipated project marks the first collaboration of superstar Rajinikanth and talented filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar. The big-budget venture, which marks Rajinikanth's 169th outing in cinema had a grand launch recently. Interestingly, the sources close to Thalaivar 169 have now revealed an exciting update on the film's technical crew.

As per the latest reports, renowned cinematographer Manoj Paramhamsa has joined the Rajinikanth starrer as the director of photography. Thus, the film marks Manoj Paramahamsa's second collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar, after the highly anticipated Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Beast. Reportedly, director Nelson and the cinematographer developed a great professional rapport on the sets of Beast, which resulted in their second collaboration.

If the reports are to be believed, the shooting of Thalaivar 169 has already commenced in Chennai. The team has finished the shooting of a promo video for the film. The rumourmills suggest that director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander are appearing together in the promo video once again, just like the videos they have done in the past for Doctor and Beast. An official confirmation is awaited.

Thalaivar 169, which is touted to be a comedy thriller, is expected to feature superstar Rajinikanth in a humourous role. As reported earlier, the veteran actor was highly impressed with director Nelson's last outing Doctor, which featured Sivakarthikeyan in the role. Rajinikanth had immediately expressed his desire to collaborate with Nelson for a project in the future, and the filmmaker came up with a script that impressed the superstar.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been approached to play the female lead in Thalaivar 169. In that case, the project will mark Aishwarya's second collaboration with superstar Rajinikanth after the blockbuster Enthiran. However, the former Miss World is yet to sign the dotted line. A major update on the project, which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures is expected to be out soon.