Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth’s Film gets a Tentative Title; Sivakarthikeyan to Play Superstar's Younger Version

Superstar
Rajinikanth
was
last
seen
on
the
silver
screen
in
Darbar,
released
in
the
year
202.
The
superstar
made
a
stylish
appearance
on
the
poster
reveal
of
his
next,
#thalaivar169
along
with
Sivakarthikeyan
and
musician
Anirudh
Ravichander
on
February
10.
The
movie
is
currently
under
the
pre-production
phase.
Nelson
Dilipkumar
will
direct
the
film.
Kolamaavu
Kokila,
was
Nelson's
directorial
debut
and
he
followed
it
up
with
Sivakarthikeyan's
Doctor
and
Vijay's
Beast.
Kollywood
rumour
mills
are
hinting
at
many
updates
about
the
film.
While
it
is
already
known
that
Sivakarthikeyan
will
be
starring
alongside
his
demi-god
Rajinikanth
in
this
movie,
apparently
he
is
also
penning
lyrics
for
songs
in
the
film.
Now,
rumours
have
it
that
#thalaivar169
might
be
titled
Criminal.
What
is
interesting
is
that
there
are
suggestions
that
Sivakarthikeyan
could
play
the
younger
version
of
Rajinikanth
in
the
film.
With
a
very
compelling
story
that
#thalaivar169
has,
it
is
imperative
that
the
veteran
is
shown
in
his
best
yet.
In
order
to
make
the
flashback
episodes
convincing,
the
director,
who
had
worked
with
Sivakarthikeyan
for
a
biggest
hit
Doctor,
had
approached
SK
to
portray
the
younger
self
of
Rajinikanth.
Until
now,
the
project
has
lined
up
actors
like
Shivarajkumar,
Rajini,
Priyanka
Arul
Mohan,
Ramya
Krishnan,
Yogi
Babu,
Redin
Kingsley
etc.
The
official
confirmation
of
the
cast
and
crew
are
yet
to
be
made
and
the
insiders
reveal
that
there
will
be
an
announcement
in
the
second
week
of
July.
Sun
Pictures
is
bankrolling
the
project,
which
is
expected
to
go
on
floors
by
August
2022.