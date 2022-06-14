Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth’s Film gets a Tentative Title; Sivakarthikeyan to Play Superstar's Younger Version

Superstar Rajinikanth was last seen on the silver screen in Darbar, released in the year 202. The superstar made a stylish appearance on the poster reveal of his next, #thalaivar169 along with Sivakarthikeyan and musician Anirudh Ravichander on February 10. The movie is currently under the pre-production phase. Nelson Dilipkumar will direct the film.

Kolamaavu Kokila, was Nelson's directorial debut and he followed it up with Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor and Vijay's Beast. Kollywood rumour mills are hinting at many updates about the film.

While it is already known that Sivakarthikeyan will be starring alongside his demi-god Rajinikanth in this movie, apparently he is also penning lyrics for songs in the film.

Now, rumours have it that #thalaivar169 might be titled Criminal. What is interesting is that there are suggestions that Sivakarthikeyan could play the younger version of Rajinikanth in the film.

With a very compelling story that #thalaivar169 has, it is imperative that the veteran is shown in his best yet. In order to make the flashback episodes convincing, the director, who had worked with Sivakarthikeyan for a biggest hit Doctor, had approached SK to portray the younger self of Rajinikanth.

Until now, the project has lined up actors like Shivarajkumar, Rajini, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley etc. The official confirmation of the cast and crew are yet to be made and the insiders reveal that there will be an announcement in the second week of July.

Sun Pictures is bankrolling the project, which is expected to go on floors by August 2022.