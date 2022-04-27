Thalaivar 169: Ramya Krishnan To Reunite With Rajinikanth For The Nelson Project?

Thalaivar 169, the highly anticipated Rajinikanth starrer is getting bigger and better. As per the latest updates, popular actress Ramya Krishnan has joined the star cast of Thalaivar 169. If the reports are to be believed, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial might mark Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan's reunion after a long gap of 20 years.

Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that the senior actress is playing the antagonist in the much-awaited project. In that case, Thalaivar 169 will definitely be a complete treat for the audiences who loved Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan's extraordinary face-off in Padayappa. Official confirmation of these reports is expected to be out in a few days.

It has also been reported that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the celebrated Bollywood actress might make a comeback to Tamil Cinema with the Rajinikanth starrer. In that case, the project will mark Aishwarya's second collaboration with the superstar after the massive success of the Shankar directorial, Enthiran. However, the makers have not reacted to these reports so far.

Thalaivar 169, which is touted to be a comedy thriller, is expected to feature superstar Rajinikanth in a humourous role. The sources close to the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial also suggest that senior comedian Vadivelu is playing a key role in the project. Young actress Priyanka Arul Mohan is said to be playing the role of Rajinikanth's daughter in the movie, while popular actor Sivakarthikeyan might make a cameo appearance.

Anirudh Ravichander composes the songs and original score for the project. Manoj Paramahamsa is the director of photography. Thalaivar 169, which is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the prestigious banner Sun Pictures, is expected to go on floors by the first week of August 2022.