Thalaivar 169: Sivakarthikeyan To Join The Rajinikanth-Nelson Project?

Thalaivar 169, the highly anticipated Rajinikanth starrer is all set to go on the floors soon. The project marks the superstar's first onscreen collaboration with the talented filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar. If the latest reports are to be believed, popular actor Sivakarthikeyan might join the project, which marks Rajinikanth's 169th outing in cinema.

According to the grapevine, Sivakarthikeyan has been roped in to make an extended cameo appearance in the much-awaited project. Interestingly, it is also reported that the multi-faceted talent might also pen the lyrics for the songs in the Rajinikanth starrer. In that case, the project will mark Sivakarthikeyan's reunion with both director Nelson and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, after the great success of Doctor and Beast songs.

To the unversed, Sivakarthikeyan had played the lead role in Nelson Dilipkumar's acclaimed film Doctor. The actor-lyricist has also penned two songs in the film. He later collaborated with the director for Beast, the upcoming Thalapathy Vijay starrer by turning lyricist for the much-celebrated 'Arabic Kuthu' song. Anirudh Ravichander was the composer of all these songs. The promo videos of the songs, featuring the trio had gone viral on social media platforms.

According to the sources close to Thalaivar 169, director Nelson Dilipkumar and composer Anirudh Ravichander had recently shot a promo video for the first single of the film. The latest updates suggest that the song is penned by Sivakarthikeyan, and the actor is also a part of the promo video. The first single of the Rajinikanth starrer might get released in a couple of weeks.

Coming to Thalaivar 169 star cast, young actress Priyanka Arul Mohan has been roped in to play a key role in the project. Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might return to Tamil cinema as the female lead opposite Rajinikanth in the project. The highly anticipated movie, which is touted to be a comedy thriller, is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.