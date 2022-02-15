Thalaivar 169: THIS Top Bollywood Actress Might Team Up With Rajinikanth Again!

Not too long ago, Rajinikanth's next with Nelson Dilipkumar was announced. Tentatively titled #Thalaivar169, the film will be backed by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The Superstar's previous project Annaatthe was also bankrolled by the same production banner.

#Thalaivar169 was announced on February 10 with a massy short video featuring Rajini, Nelson and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who is composing songs for the film. Interestingly, Nelson and Anirudh are currently working on Sun Picture's highly anticipated film Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Although the other cast and crew details of Rajini's new film are yet to be revealed by the makers, the latest report suggests that the actor's Enthiran co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently in talks to play a crucial role. Reportedly, the makers are keen to rope in the actress for the upcoming film, however, the final decision will be taken by her, and if she agrees, the two parties will sign on the dotted lines.

If it happens, #Thalaivar169 will mark Rajini's second collaboration with the Bollywood actress after almost 12 years. The duo's chemistry in Shankar's 2010 film Enthiran was highly loved by the audiences then, and now the latest buzz must have definitely left many overjoyed, especially the eagerly waiting fans of the two actors.

As of now, Aishwarya is making her comeback in Kollywood with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 also featuring Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Trisha Krishnan. She will also be a part of the historical drama's sequel titled Ponniyin Selvan 2. For the unversed, the Bollywood beauty made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar opposite Mohanlal before foraying into Bollywood. She has also been a part of several hit Kollywood films including Jeans (1998), Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000) and Raavanan (2010).

Arabic Kuthu Song Of Beast Creates New Record, Becomes South India's Most Liked And Viewed Song On YouTube!

Arabic Kuthu From Beast Out, Thalapathy Vijay And Pooja Hegde Wow Fans With Their 'Adipoli' Avatars!

Talking about Rajinikanth, his previous project with Siva turned out to be an average hit. The film starred Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena Sagar, Kushboo Sundar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.