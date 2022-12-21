Thalaivar 171: Cibi Chakaravarthi Out Of Rajinikanth's Next? THIS Director To Helm It Now

While it was said that Don director Cibi Chakaravarthi is going to direct Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 171, now it has been reported that there has been a drastic change.

Cibi Chakaravarthi worked as an assistant director to director Atlee. He made his entry in Tamil cinema as a director with the movie Don which was released last May with Sivakarthikeyan as the hero of the film. The film, which was co-produced by Lyca and Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions became a blockbuster hit.

HOT BUZZ: superstar #Rajinikanth to team up with #Lovetoday fame director Pradeep Ranganathan for a new film which will be produced by Lyca. #Thalaivar171https://t.co/NzGpVPT3mH pic.twitter.com/ye5Hhx3Qoo — MovieCrow (@MovieCrow) December 20, 2022

At the box office too, it collected more than Rs.125 crores and showed mass. Cibi Chakaravarthi started getting more film opportunities after giving a film that collected Rs.100 crores in the very first film. The jackpot opportunity he got was Rajini's 171st film opportunity. The film was also planned to be produced by Lyca.

The script work of the film has been going on briskly for the past few months. The announcement of the film was expected to be made on Rajini's birthday. But no update about the film was released that day. In this case, it is now reported that Cibi Chakaravarthi is not directing the film.

Kaathiruppom 🧘‍♂️#Annaatthe @rajinikanth @pradeeponelife pic.twitter.com/MUfGngsqjB — Bangalore RFC (@Bangalore_RFC) December 3, 2021

After hearing the whole story, Rajinikanth was not satisfied with it and reportedly said no to Cibi Chakaravarthi. Another surprising news is that Rajinikanth has chosen Pradeep Ranganathan, the director of the recently released blockbuster hit Love Today, instead of Cibi Chakaravarthi to direct the film Thalaivar 171.

It is well known that Superstar Rajinikanth's movie Baba was released in 2002 and did not get the expected success. In this situation, Baba movie was re-released recently. Rajini fans celebrated and enjoyed the re-release in many screens. Other general cinema fans did not support this movie.

Thoughts on both IF they were to happen? 🔥🤔 pic.twitter.com/Fa91Bfj9yZ — LetsCinema (@letscinema) December 20, 2022

The hype was there only on the first day of the release. That too with Rajini fans only. Though there are some changes in edit from the previous version of the film, no theater has crossed even half the seats since the second day. It is also said that tickets were sold only in single digit numbers on many screens.

In this case, according to Superstar Rajinikanth's horoscope, his next film is likely to fail, and that is why he has re-released the already flop film Baba. It is noteworthy that Rajini has great faith in horoscopes and astrology.

Now dropping out Cibi Chakaravarthi from Thalaivar 171 is being appreciated by Rajinikanth fans in social media, as they don't want the combo to team up. Let's wait and see if Pradeep Ranganathan delivers a power-packed Superstar film as his hat trick block buster in the line of Comali and Love Today.