Thalapathy 66: No Action Scenes For Vijay In The Film, Says Reports

Thalapathy Vijay is unarguably one of the finest performers we have in the Indian film industry, especially when it comes to action sequences. The popular star has a unique style and body language, which makes his action sequences a complete treat to watch. However, Vijay might not have any action sequences in his next project, Thalapathy 66.

Yes, you read it right. If the reports are to be believed, director Vamsi Paidipally wants to present Thalapathy Vijay in his much-loved romantic avatar on the silver screen, with Thalapathy 66. Unlike his last few outings, Vijay will be seen in the role of a simple man in the much-awaited project. To make the character more authentic and relatable, the makers have reportedly decided to not have any action sequences featuring Vijay in the film.

Earlier, it was reported that Thalapathy Vijay is going for a complete track change in his career with Thalapathy 66. The grapevine had suggested that the star actor is playing the role of an erotomaniac in the movie. Even though there is no official confirmation on the same yet, the sources close to the Vamsi Paidipally directorial have confirmed that the movie is a family entertainer, with a well-defined love story.

The major portions of Thalapathy 66 will be shot at the sets which are exclusively made in a famous film city in Chennai. The team had finished a small schedule of the film immediately after its launch. The main schedule of the film is expected to begin in May 2022.

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the movie, which features senior actor Sarath Kumar and Shaam in pivotal roles. S Thaman is composing the songs and original score for the project. Thalapathy 66 is expected to hit the theatres by the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023.