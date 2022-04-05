Thalapathy 66: Rashmika Mandanna Confirmed As The Female Lead Of Vijay’s Next

Yes, you read that right! Rashmika Mandanna who has been longing to be paired opposite Vijay for a very long time, has finally hit the jackpot as she has been confirmed as the female lead of #Thalapathy66.

On the occasion of her 26th birthday, the makers of the film took to their official handle to announce her inclusion and wrote, "Wishing the talented and gorgeous @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday ! Welcome onboard #Thalapathy66 @actorvijay @directorvamshi #RashmikaJoinsThalapathy66." Notably, #Thalapathy66 will mark her second Kollywood project after Sulthan (2021), co-starring Karthi.

Reportedly, the film will go on floors in the month of April. A few days back, the leading man had completed the test shoot for the upcoming flick helmed by National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally. Renowned producers Dil Raju and Shirish are backing the project under Sri Venkateswara Creations. #Thalapathy66 was announced on September 26 last year and the makers had shared a special picture featuring Vijay, Raju and Vamshi to make their collaboration public.

Many noted actors and top-notch technical teams will be associating with this project, however, the details will be announced later.

As of now, Vijay is super busy working on Beast directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures and starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, the actioner will release on April 13. As for Rashmika, she has Bollywood biggies Mission Majnu, Animal and Goodbye. She also has Pushpa 2 and Hanu Raghavapudi's yet-to-be-titled film.