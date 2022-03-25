Thalapathy 66: The Vijay-Vamsi Paidipally Project To Start Rolling In April 2022?

Thalapathy Vijay, the highly celebrated star of Tamil cinema is joining hands with the renowned director Vamsi Paidipally for his 66th outing. The project, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, is being made as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. As per the latest updates, Thalapathy 66 is all set to start rolling in April 2022.

Earlier, it was reported that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will start rolling in February 2022. But Thalapathy 66 was slightly delayed due to undisclosed reasons and is now all set to start rolling in April. An official announcement on the same is expected to be made very soon.

Even though nothing has been revealed about the leading lady of Thalapathy 66, the rumourmills suggest that the makers are keen to rope in Rashmika Mandanna for the part. However, the young actress is yet to sign the dotted line. Senior actor Prakash Raj, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, and Mehreen Pirzada are also said to be a part of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Mehreen Pirzada is playing the love interest of Vivek Oberoi in the movie, which is touted to be a complete family entertainer. S Thaman, the popular musician has been roped in to compose the songs and original score for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The makers are expected to officially announce the star cast and crew of Thalapathy 66 with a major update, very soon.

Earlier, it was rumored that Thalapathy Vijay is playing the role of an 'erotomanic' in the Vamsi Paidipally directorial. However, the reports are not confirmed yet. But the sources suggest that Vijay has a performance-oriented role in the much-awaited project. The makers are yet to finalise the official title of Thalapathy 66, which is expected to hit the theatres by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.