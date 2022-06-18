Thalapathy 66: 'Vaarissu' Is the title of Vijay-Vamshi Paidipally's movie? Read On To Know More

#Thalapathy66, the working title of Vijay's upcoming film after Beast, is now in news for its latest title leak. The movie, which is directed by Vamshi Paidipally in Tamil and Telugu is a drama written by Hari and Ahishor Solomon.

The making of the film is progressing at a fast pace and now, rumours are rife that the title will be 'Vaarasadu' in Telugu and 'Vaarisu' in Tamil. With no official update as such by the team of #Thalapathy66, we are expecting a confirmation of the title and a poster release on Vijay's birthday- June 22.

The makers are busy erecting a special set to shoot some important sequences of the film at a plush private locality on ECR road in Chennai. After a few of the movie's working stills of the cast were leaked online, director Vamshi is said to have imposed a strict 'no phone' policy on the sets.

Rashmika Mandanna was cast as the female lead opposite Vijay in this movie, which will have a multi-language release. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Prabhu Deva, Srikanth, Shaam, Kushbhu, Jayasudha, Sangeetha, and Yogi Babu as confirmed cast members among others. If the rumour mills are anything to be believed, the movie, which marks the Telugu debut of Vijay and the Tamil debut of Vamshi Paidipally, will also have Superstar Mahesh Babu in a cameo. This can be true, owing to the friendship that Vamshi and Mahesh Babu have. However, the makers are yet to announce the updates about the same.

The project is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Thaman S will compose music and Karthick Palani is cranking the camera for #Thalapathy66. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens for Pongal/Sankranthi 2023.