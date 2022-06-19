Thalapathy 67: Kamal Haasan To Join Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next?

Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj are all set to announce their upcoming venture, in a couple of days. The project, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, is touted to be a gangster thriller. Interestingly, the latest reports suggest that veteran actor Kamal Haasan might join the Thalapathy 67 team.

Yes, you read it. According to the reports published by Cinema Vikatan, the Vikram actor is planning to join the Thalapathy Vijay starrer as its producer. The sources close to the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial suggest that Kamal Haasan might co-produce the project under his home banner Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), along with Lalith Kumar of Seven Screen Studio.

In that case, Thalapathy 67 will mark the first professional collaboration of Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay, two of the most celebrated actors in the Tamil film industry. The reports regarding Ulaganayagan's involvement in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also strengthened the rumours of Vijay's addition to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe aka LCU.

If the reports are to be believed, Thalapathy 67 will have a grand official launch on June 22, Tuesday, on the special occasion of Thalapathy Vijay's 48th birthday. The sources close to the project suggest that Vijay is playing a gangster, who in his 40s in the movie, which marks his second collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.