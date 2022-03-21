Thalapathy 67: Lokesh Kanagaraj Confirms Being In Talks For The Thalapathy Vijay Starrer

Thalapathy Vijay's 67th outing in Tamil cinema, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, has been making headlines with reports regarding its director lately. Recently, renowned filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed being in talks for Thalapathy 67. Lokesh dropped this major hint when he attended the screening of a recent film.

While interacting with the media, the Master director confirmed that he might reunite with Thalapathy Vijay, for the star's 67th outing. However, Lokesh Kanagaraj added that it is too early to talk about the film, as nothing has been finalised yet. According to the filmmaker, the production house will officially announce the project once things the project is on.

Master, the action thriller that marked the first onscreen collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, is one of the biggest successes of recent times. The movie was immensely loved by the audiences, redefined Vijay as an actor, and presented the celebrated star in a never-seen-before avathar. The combination scenes featuring Vijay and antagonist Vijay Sethupathi were the highlights of the film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj recently wrapped up teh shooting of his ambitious project Vikram, which features his favourite actor Kamal Haasan in the titular role. The highly anticipated project, which has been slated to release on June 3, 2022, features Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. Fahadh Faasil, the National award-winning actor is playing a pivotal role. Expectations are riding high on Vikram, which marks Kamal Haasan's comeback to cinema after a long gap.

Thalapathy Vijay, on the other hand, is all set to release his highly anticipated project Beast in April 2022. The movie, which is touted to be a comedy thriller, marks Thalapathy Vijay's first onscreen collaboration with the talented filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar. Beast, which is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sun Pictures, has already garnered the attention of viewers with its fantastic songs.