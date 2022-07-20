Thalapathy 67: Samantha To Play The Antagonist In Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next?

#Thalapathy67, the 67th outing of Thalapathy Vijay, is all set to have its official launch. The project, which marks the celebrated star's second collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, is touted to be a gangster drama. Earlier, it was reported that Samantha is playing the female lead opposite Vijay in #Thalapathy67.

But as per the latest updates, Samantha is not playing the female lead but is appearing as the antagonist in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. If reports are to be believed, the sensational actress will appear in the role of a ruthless cop in the film, which will feature Thalapathy Vijay as a notorious gangster in his 40s.

According to the grapevine, the project which is touted to be a gangster drama, revolves around the cat and mouse game between a shady female police officer and a dreaded gangster. In that case, #Thalapathy67 might mark Samantha's second attempt in a negative role. She was last seen in a negative role in the web series The Family Man 2. It might also emerge as the first-ever Thalapathy Vijay-starrer to feature a super strong female antagonist.

Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that Priyanka Arul Mohan, the actress who rose to fame with her roles in Doctor and Don, has been roped for #Thalapathy67. It has been rumoured that Priyanka might play the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. The makers are planning to announce the star cast immediately after the official launch.

It has also been rumoured that #Thalapathy67 is a part of the highly celebrated LCU AKA Lokesh Cinematic Universe and has a connection with the director's previous films Kaithi and Vikram. The sources close to the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also suggest that legendary actor Kamal Haasan might co-produce the project under his home banner Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), along with Lalith Kumar of Seven Screen Studio.