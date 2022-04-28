Thalapathy 67: Sanjay Dutt To Play The Antagonist In Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next?

Thalapathy 67, the highly anticipated Thalapathy Vijay starrer is all set to be officially launched soon. The much-awaited project, which marks the popular star's 67th outing in Tamil cinema, is expected to be helmed by the talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. As per the reports, Thalapathy 67 has already got its antagonist.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Sanjay Dutt, the senior Bollywood actor has been approached to play the main antagonist in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. According to the rumourmills, Sanjay Dutt is highly impressed with the storyline of Thalapathy 67 and his characterisation. However, the celebrated Bollywood actor is yet to sign the dotted line.

In that case, Thalapathy 67 will mark the Tamil cinema debut of Sanjay Dutt, who has been receiving rave reviews for his performance as antagonist Adheera in the latest blockbuster KGF 2. The reports regarding the Bollywood star's addition to the star cast of the Lokesh Kanagraj directorial have left the Vijay fans and film fanatics totally excited. However, we will have to wait till the official launch of the project to know if the reports are true.

Recently during an interaction with the media, Lokesh Kanagaraj had confirmed that he might reunite with Thalapathy Vijay, for the star's 67th outing. However, Lokesh Kanagaraj added that it is too early to talk about the film, as nothing has been finalised yet. According to the filmmaker, the production house will officially announce the project once things the project is on.

Master, the 2021-released blockbuster marked the first collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, The action thriller had emerged as one of the biggest successes of Tamil cinema in recent times. Master also redefined Vijay as an actor and how his characters are conceived onscreen. The combination scenes featuring Vijay and antagonist Vijay Sethupathi had totally impressed the audiences.