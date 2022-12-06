Thalapathy 67 Story Leaks: Vijay Playing A 50 Year Old Man In Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film!

Thalapathy 67 is Vijay's second film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj after the blockbuster Master. The pooja of the film was done yesterday.

Information about the story of Thalapathy 67 has been leaked today. According to the leaked story, the 50-year-old protagonist Vijay lives with his wife and daughter. At this time, something unexpected happens. It is said that the story of the film is about how the life of the protagonist, who was living peacefully, turns to violence.

Also Read: Ramar's Dream Come True Moment: Robo Shankar, Rajalakshmi And Senthil Ganesh Wish Popular Vijay TV Actor

Vijay is a successful hero of Tamil cinema with millions of fans. He has acted in 65 films so far. Following this, his 66th film Varisu is slated to release for the 2023 Pongal festival. Varisu movie is being produced under the direction of Vamshi Paidipally starring actor Vijay. Actress Rashmika Mandana is playing the heroine in the film. Apart from that, the film has a huge star cast including Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Sham, Sangeetha and Jayasudha. The film is produced by popular Telugu producer Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Thaman has composed the music for the film.

After this movie, he will next be seen in Thalapathy 67. This means Thalapathy 67 is the second film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. And after Master, this alliance is joining hands again in Thalapathy 67.

Actor Vijay and Trisha have acted together in 4 films so far and after 14 years they will act together in Thalapathy 67. As it is said to be a gangster film, one of the 2 sets has been completely painted in red. The promo shoot is planned for 3 days from today and the announcement of the film is expected to be released on December 31, 2022. The shooting of Thalapathy 67 will take place in Chennai and Kashmir.

Also Read: Top 2022 Tamil Movies Released Amid Expectations And Failed Badly At The Box Office!

Meanwhile, there are reports that Sanjay Dutt, Kamal Haasan, Gautham Menon, Trisha and Prithviraj Sukumaran will act in this film. The film crew has also approached famous actor Navarasa Nayagan Karthik to act in this film but he has refused the offer. According to strong sources from the film industry, Karthik is undergoing treatment due to arthritis. This is only major reason for him to reject the opportunity to act with Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy 67.