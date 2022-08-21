Thalapathy 67: Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Might Not Have Songs, Says Reports

Thalapathy 67, the highly anticipated 67th outing of Thalapathy Vijay is all set to have an official launch soon. The project marks Thalapathy Vijay's second collaboration with hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. If the latest reports are to be believed, Thalapathy 67 is being planned as an out-and-out action film, and might not have any songs.

Yes, you read it. According to the latest reports, Thalapathy Vijay is planning to shed his entertainer avatar for Lokesh Kanagaraj's film, which is touted to be a gangster film. The filmmaker wants a no-songs film, which might only have an original soundtrack with a multi-theme track. Anirudh Ravichander or Sam CS might come on board as the music composer for Thalapathy 67.

Lokesh Kanagaraj might reunite with stunt choreographers Anbarivu for Thalapathy 67, which is expected to have some never-seen-before action set pieces. The talented filmmaker has now taken a break from social media, to completely focus on the scripting of Thalapathy Vijay's next. He has promised fans to make a comeback soon, with a solid update on the project.

Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that Trisha Krishnan has been roped in to play the female lead in Thalapathy 67. In that case, the Lokesh Kanagaraj project might mark Trisha's reunion with Thalapathy Vijay after a long gap of 14 years. Earlier, it was rumoured that Samantha might play the antagonist in the film. But none of these reports are confirmed so far.

Thalapathy 67 is rumoured to have an extensive star cast including Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Fahadh Faasil, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others. However, it has been confirmed that Arjun Das and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's favourite Mansoor Ali Khan will play pivotal roles in the project. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is expected to get officially launched during Ayudha Pooja, this year. The project might go on floors in November 2021.