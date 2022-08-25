Thalapathy 67: Trisha's Role In Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Is Revealed!

Thalapathy 67, the highly anticipated Thalapathy Vijay starrer has been making headlines these days with speculations regarding its star cast. As per the reports, popular actress Trisha has been roped in to play the female lead in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film. Interestingly, the sources close to Thalapathy 67 have now dropped major hints regarding Trisha's character in the film.

If the reports are to be believed, the actress is appearing in the role of Thalapathy Vijay's wife in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. The sources suggest that Trisha's character in the film is not just a romantic interest, but will have major scope for performance. Expectations are riding high on Thalapathy 67, as the project marks Thalapathy Vijay's reunion with Trisha, after a long gap of 14 years.

The popular actress's inclusion in Thalapathy 67 has been almost confirmed after director Lokesh Kanagaraj started following her on Twitter. However, the makers will announce the collaboration, only after the official launch of the film. To the unversed, Trisha has been considered one of the best onscreen pairs of Thalapathy Vijay. The duo has earlier shared the screen in several films including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi.

As reported earlier, Thalapathy Vijay is all set to shed his entertainer imager for Lokesh Kanagaraj's film, which is touted to be a gangster film. The filmmaker wants a no-songs film, which might only have an original soundtrack with a multi-theme track. Anirudh Ravichander or Sam CS might come on board as the music composer for Thalapathy 67.

Thalapathy 67 is rumoured to have an extensive star cast including Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Fahadh Faasil, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others. Arjun Das, who has earlier collaborated with director Lokesh for Kaithi and Master, and Mansoor Ali Khan will play pivotal roles in the project. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is reportedly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Seven Screen Studios.