Thalapathy 67 Update: Villain Arjun's Whopping Salary For Vijay-Lokesh's Film Will BLOW Your Mind

Thalapathy Vijay is currently acting in his 67th film under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is said that even this pooja was done recently, but no photo has been released.

The film stars actor Arjun in the villain role. Some strong reports from the film industry are saying that Arjun is getting a salary up to 4.5 crores for his role in Thalapathy 67.

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj join hands for Thalapathy 67 after Master. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film more than Vamshi Paidipally's Varisu. Vijay's last film Beast, produced by Sun Pictures, released amidst great expectations. Vijay, who had not given an interview for many years, spoke about the film. His interview was hosted by Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar, but people felt that the questions were not that interesting. Despite massive promotion for the film, the film did not do well at the box office and received poor reviews.

Earlier, director Lokesh Kanagaraj told that Thalapathy 67 shooting announcement will be officially released in December 2022. After Beast, Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu is all set for Pongal 2023 release. Three singles of the film have been released so far and everything has impressed the fans.

Subsequent updates of this film are also attracting the fans a lot. While the fans have been waiting for the announcement of this film for a long time, the production side is testing the patience of the fans. However, only director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been hinting at updates about the film. Meanwhile, the information about actor Arjun's salary in Thalapathy 67 is leaked.

There are reports that Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Menon, Trisha and others will act in this film. Similarly, it has been said that the shooting of the film, which began in Chennai, will be continued for 15 days and the crew will go to Kashmir for the next phase of shooting.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that the film crew has approached famous actor Karthik to act in this film and he has refused the offer. According to strong sources from the film industry, Karthik is undergoing treatment due to arthritis. This is only major reason for him to reject the opportunity to act with Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy 67.