Thalapathy 67: Vijay And Trisha To Come Together after 14 years For Lokesh's film?

Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming project has been creating buzz even before its official announcement. The director has shied away from confirming anything, and has repeatedly said that he wants the first official announcement to be from the production side.

Media sources were initially discussing the possible involvement of Dhanush and Samantha. Then they went on to speculate about multiple antagonists in the film. However, the recent and more talked about titbit is that Trisha is going to be a part of #Thalapathy67. Social media was buzzing with this story over the past few days.

Yesterday, Valai Pechu, a popular Tamil YouTube channel, spoke about this news. The team said that they have gotten the news "from a reliable source" and that this is "100 per cent confirmed."

Vijay and Trisha's pairing created the industry-changing hit, Ghilli, and their further collaborations were mostly successful too. The stars have not come together for a film in about 14 years and it would be a major selling point if Trisha is indeed a part of #Thalapathy67. With Trisha's Ponnniyin Selvan 1 or PS1 all geared up for its release, this news comes with major excitement.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram has created a monumental success record that fans are eager to see #Thalapathy67 set in the same cinematic universe. Some opine that the Lokiverse is already crowded enough by stars and now this might not be the best move. Some others feel that the timing is perfect for Vijay to enter the universe and it can only do good for the actor as well as the LCU, as the cinematic universe is called now.

Valai Pechu also mentioned that Varisu shoot is on a rapid pace and is likely to be completed sooner than expected. Varisu is Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie and Vijay is believed to move on to #Thalapathy67 after the shoot of Varisu gets over.

Varisu stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and is produced by Dil Raju. The music of the film is composed by Thaman.