Thalapathy 67: Vijay To Join Lokesh Kanagaraj's Cinematic Universe With The Project?

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to reunite with hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, for his 67th outing in cinema. The project, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, is expected to be officially launched on June 22, on the occasion of Vijay's birthday. Now, the latest reports suggest that Thalapathy 67 belongs to the Lokesh Kanagaraj cinematic universe.

Yes, you read it. According to the latest reports, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is a gangster drama that belongs to the cinematic universe created by Lokesh Kanagaraj's celebrated films, Kaithi and Vikram. The sources close to the project also suggest that some of the main characters from the Lokesh cinematic universe will appear in Thalapathy 67.

In a recent interview, director Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that the Vijay starrer is completely his film unlike Master, which marked his first outing with the star. To the unversed, the filmmaker has always mentioned that Master is not entirely his film, as it had all elements that are exclusively created for the Vijay fans.

However, Lokesh Kanagaraj has also made it clear that he will add the tagline 'LCU' in the films that belong to the cinematic universe he created. So, if the Thalapathy Vijay starrer belongs to this cinematic universe, it will be revealed on its official launch poster which is expected to be released on June 22, Wednesday.

Coming to Thalapathy 67, the rumourmills suggest that the project will also make the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and popular actor Samantha. As per the reports, Samantha has been roped in to play the female lead in the project, thus marking her first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander is also reported to be a part of the much-awaited project.