Thalapathy 68 Update: Have Initial Talks For Vijay & Atlee Project Begun?

According to a popular industry tracker, initial talks have begun for the Atlee and Vijay project. Thenandal FIlms will be producing the project if and when it happens. The project is being pitched with a budget of over Rs.300 Crore apparently.

Atlee, on his birthday, had shared a picture of him with Vijay and Shah Rukh from his birthday party. The fans had started trending #Thalapathy68 in anticipation that Vijay would do a project with Atlee. Looks like the fans have been heard.

It is possible that film gets pushed behind for another project maybe, but could still happen in the near future. If not Thalapathy 68, then perhaps 69, or 70. This film's confirmation could be impacted by the performance of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan as well. Jawan is being directed by Atlee, and stars Shah Rukh and Nayanthara in lead roles.

Atlee had directed Mersal with Vijay, under the banner of Thenandal Films before. The film was a blockbuster success. However, the production house was going through some financial setbacks after that, and there were rumours as to the actual numbers of Mersal. Then it was clarified that the film was a success and the financial issues had nothing to do with Mersal.

Interestingly, Thalapathy 67 has not yet been announced officially, although updates have been pouring from the trackers, regarding who will appear in the film. For a while Lokesh was appearing in Vikram success meets and other events, and he was pestered for a confirmation. He, however, politely declined to say anything before the production house makes an official announcement. Now the writer-director is busy with pre-production work, of Thalapathy 67 most probably.