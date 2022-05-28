Thalapathy Vijay And Atlee To Team Up For Bigil Spin-Off?

Thalapathy Vijay is totally busy in his career, with a handful of projects in the pipeline. As per the reports, the popular star is now all set to team up with hitmaker Atlee once again, for his 68th project. The rumourmills suggest that the Thalapathy Vijay-Atlee project is a spin-off of the duo's blockbuster outing, Bigil.

The rumours regarding the actor-director duo's next collaboration started doing rounds after the filmmaker dropped a hint on his Twitter handles. Recently, the fans had expressed their desire to see a film with Rayappan, one of the characters played by Thalapathy Vijay in Bigil. Interestingly, director Atlee retweeted the question with the caption: "Senjittaaaaa pochuuuuu....."

Check out Atlee's tweet here:

However, it is confirmed that the project, which is expected to be Thalapathy Vijay's 68th outing in cinema, will not start rolling anytime soon. Thalapathy 68 will go on floors only after both Vijay and Atlee finish their current commitments. In that case, the film fanatics will have to wait for a long time, to get an official announcement on the same.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy with the shooting of his 66th outing, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. The Vamsi Paidipally directorial, which is touted to be a romantic thriller, is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Vijay is expected to join hands with Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 67th film. Thalapathy 67 is expected to have an official launch on June 22, 2022, on the occasion of the star's birthday.

Atlee is currently busy with his debut Bollywood directorial venture, which features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The untitled project, which is touted to be a comedy thriller, is currently in its final stages of shooting. Nayanthara is playing the female lead in the project, thus making her debut in Hindi cinema.