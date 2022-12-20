Thalapathy Vijay Attends Atlee-Priya’s Baby Shower; Check Out His ADORABLE Gift

Recently, director Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee announced that they are expecting their first child. Ever since the news was revealed, it has been making the rounds on social media. The couple announced the news along with a set of adorable maternity photos which took the internet by storm. And now, the talk of the town is the couple’s elegant baby shower ceremony.

Photos and videos of the baby shower go viral

The internet is full of photos and videos from the baby shower with several celebrities taking part in the ceremony. They can be seen blessing the couple and performing the rituals of the baby shower ceremony. Atlee and Priya can be seen in elegant white outfits accepting their blessings.

Vijay attends the ceremony

In the viral videos and photos, Tamil star Vijay can be seen attending the ceremony. He can be seen in a stylish outfit blessing the couple and posing for photos with them. What caught our attention is the gift that Vijay carried in his hand to present to the soon-to-be parents. As he walked up the stage, he carried a large photo frame containing a grayscale portrait of the couple.

Atlee announced the news of his wife’s pregnancy through a touching post

Atlee shared the news with a heartfelt post on Twitter. It read, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love. Wit love Atlee & @priyaatlee Pc by @mommyshotsbyamrita (sic)." Priya shared the same set of photos on her Twitter space and wrote the same note, too. Atlee and Priya also released a statement reading, "We are grateful for all the love and support you have showered upon us over the years. We would like you to continue showing your love to our little one as well. Eagerly waiting to embark on this exciting adventure of bringing our little bundle of happiness into this world with all your blessings."

Atlee is set to make his Bollywood debut

On the work front, Atlee is set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie, Jawan. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles, the movie is set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023