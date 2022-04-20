Thalapathy Vijay's Father Slams Director Over Beast Failure: Report

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is having a good run at the box office despite the rather weak reviews and word of mouth. The film had recently hit the Rs 100-crore gross mark in Tamil Nadu and it also holds the record for the highest day opening day grosser of 2022, beating Ajith's Valimai. However, Thalapathy Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar is not too pleased with the way Beast was handled by the director Nelson Dilipkuma. Here is what he had to say about the same.

In his interview with The Indian Express, Chandrasekhar said "You can't handle a subject based on international terrorism in a lighter vein. There should be a whole lot more emphasis on the screenplay. You simply can't solely bank on Vijay's stardom and leave the screenplay for a toss."

About Beast, Chandrasekhar said the director, Nelson should have done more research on the way in which RAW agents and military officers operate. "These young directors work hard on their first two films and take good care of the technical finesse and screenplay. But as soon as they land a star hero film, they take it easy and try to bank on the hero's stardom. This is when things go south."

Chandrasekhar's hard-hitting attack on the Beast director has become a hot topic on social media. Not many expected Vijay's father to come out all guns blazing on Nelson.

As for Beast, the action oriented comedy drama revolves around Veera Raghavan aka Vijay, a RAW agent who is struck in a mall and has to deal with a hostage situation. The film garnered poor reviews but it is registering a decent run at the box office.