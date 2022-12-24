Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu: Prakash Raj REVEALS Details About Climax. Says 'It Will Be MAGICAL'

Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama Varisu aka Varisudu. As the movie's release in around the corner, the makers are leaving no stones unturned for its promotion. On Saturday, the makers have hosted an audio launch event, which was attended by cast and crew of the movie. Prakash Raj, who is set to play in important role in it spilled the beans about the film.

Talking during the audio launch event, Prakash Raj said that the film's climax will be one of a kind. He added that the magical climax will win fans' heart. Furthermore, he added that when Vijay saw him on the sets of the movie told him, "Chellam, how long has it been since I saw these eyes."

While the details of Prakash Raj's roles are still not announced, it is anticipated that he will be seen playing the main antagonist. To recall, Prakash Raj and Vijay had earlier shared the screen space in the megahit venture Ghilli, co-starring Trisha Krishnan. Their onscreen collaboration was lauded by fans and critics alike, and even today, the film has huge cult-like followers.

Speaking of Varisu, the film will have Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Directed by Telugu helmer Vamshi Paidipally, Tollywood's popular filmmaker Dil Raju is bankrolling the movie under his Sri Venkateshwara Creations. S Thaman has composed the film's music. The makers have released three songs so far, and all of them received thumbs up from fans.

Varisu will hit the theaters on January 12. This means, the film will clash with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, which is gearing up for release on January 11. Directed by H Vinoth, Thunivu is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and it co-stars Manju Warrier as the leading lady. The bank heist drama is billed to be an action packed entertainer.