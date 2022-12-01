Varisu Release Date: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika's Family Drama Will Hit The Screens On..

Varisu Poster Photo Credit: Internet

The most awaited film of Thalapathy Vijay, Varisu AKA Vaarasudu, is in its last leg of post-production activities. Meanwhile, the makers of the bilingual film, which marks the actor's grand Telugu debut, are making sure to keep the fans excited by releasing the updates and tracks from the album. While it is already known that the movie will hit the screens for Pongal/Sankranti 2023, the official release date is out now. The film is touted to be a family drama that will showcase the actor in a new character and look. The first look posters of the film garnered much appreciation when they were released earlier.

Varisu movie, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, starring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, is going to hit the screens on January 12, all over the world. The movie will mark the first collaboration between Vijay and Rashmika. Their chemistry is already winning the internet through the release of their first single titled 'Ranjithame'. S Thaman composed the background score and tunes for the film, which is co-written by Ashishor Solomon along with the director.

Since the movie is a direct Telugu film for the actor and Vamshi's debut Tamil with a star like Vijay, special attention to detail was given by bringing renowned writers for Tamil and Telugu, on board. The movie is also going to clash with Ajith Kumar's action heist thriller Thunivu, under the direction of H Vinoth, at the Pongal/Sankranti box office. Thunivu's Telugu dubbed version is also expected to release at the same time. Fans of both the superstars are going crazy over the development.

The movie stars an ensemble cast like Shaam, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Ganesh Venkatraman, Khushbu, Sangitha Krish, Jayasudha, Yogi Babu, Sriman, and Samyuktha Shanmugam among others in crucial roles.

Varisu/Vaarasudu is a joint production venture of Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema banners. Karthik Palani worked as the film's cinematographer, and KL Praveen edited it. Dialogues of the film are written by Vivek. Varisu is made on an approximate budget of Rs 200 Crore, and Seven Screen Studio is distributing it.

Meanwhile Tollywood is otherwise gearing up for the grand theatrical release of megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy for Sankranti.