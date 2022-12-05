Thalapathy Vijay Sets Social Media On Fire; Thee Thalapathy Song, Lokesh's Thalapathy 67 Pooja And Lot More!

Thee Thalapathy song has been creating record by crossing 10 million YouTube streams in a single day of its release.

Varisu movie is being produced under the direction of Vamshi Paidipally starring actor Vijay. Actress Rashmika Mandana is playing the heroine in the film. Apart from that, the film has a huge star cast including Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Sham, Sangeetha and Jayasudha.

The film is produced by popular Telugu producer Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Thaman has composed the music for the film. Earlier the song 'Ranjithame' sung by Vijay was released from this film.

The song became a huge hit and crossed 75 million views on YouTube. In this situation, in order to celebrate 30 years of Vijay's career in cinema, it was announced that the song 'Thee Thalapathy' will be released on the 4th November (yesterday), and this song has been sung by famous actor Silambarasan TR. As announced, this song was released on November 4th evening.

This song, which is getting great response from the fans, crossed 8 million views this morning. It continues to gain popularity on social media and has crossed 10 million views (1 crore views) within 21 hours of its release. Vijay fans are celebrating this song on social media. This song made both Simbu fans and Vijay fans happy.

While Thee Thalapathy is becoming a trend, the pooja ceremony of the film Thalapathy 67 was like a honey of pleasure. The shooting started today with a pooja at Vinayagar temple in AVM studio. It is also said that two sets have been set up for the promo shoot of Thalapathy 67 at Prasad Lab.

People are eagerly waiting to see the photos taken during this pooja. Actor Vijay and Trisha have acted together in 4 films so far and after 14 years they will act together in Thalapathy 67.

As it is said to be a gangster film, one of the 2 sets has been completely painted in red. And the promo shoot is going on for 3 days from tomorrow and the announcement of the film is expected to be released on December 31, 2022. The shooting of Thalapathy 67 will take place in Chennai and Kashmir.