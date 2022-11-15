Thalapathy Vijay Vs Red Giant This Pongal 2023? - Red Giant Started Booking Theaters For Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu

Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu are slated for Pongal 2023 release. In this situation, there are reports that Ajith fans have demanded more theaters for Thunivu. Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, who bagged the theatrical release rights for Thunivu, has started the work of contracting theaters. Even in the suburbs, many theaters have confirmed Thunivu release in their theaters for Pongal.

Market Leader #RedGiant has started to book theatres for #AK 's #Thunivu all over TN.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 14, 2022

"Market Leader Red Giant has started to book theatres for AK 's Thunivu all over TN" tweets Entertainment Industry Tracker Ramesh Bala from his official Twitter handle yesterday (November 14, 2022).

#Ajith vs #Vijay battle changes to #RedGiant (Udhay) vs #Vijay now in TN for Pongal 2023.



If #Vijay had decided to go with #RedGiant the tables would have been different in TN. But his gutsy decision trusting his star power reminds "No guts no glory" 🔥🔥#Thunivu #Varisu pic.twitter.com/QYqmb4l2iX — Star South - Overseas (@StarSouthEnt) November 15, 2022

For the last two days, trusted sources from the film industry started reporting that Red Giant has been finalizing theaters for Thunivu in Tamil Nadu. It is said that they are contracting single theaters in particular. It is also reported that they are contracting theaters on the basis of 75 percent to the distributor, 25 percent to the theater owners in the first week, 70 percent to the distributor and 30 percent to the theaters in the second week.

#Varisu | #Thunivu#ThalapathyVijay Theater Owners Favorite- Reason why #RedGiant Locking Screens early for Thunivu.

Vijay's Competitors are Big Now. Its not Vijay vs Ajith. Its Vijay vs RG 🔥



His Gutsy Move Trusting his STARDOM & not going with RG- Example of #NoGutsNoGlory 💥 — VCD (@VCDtweets) November 15, 2022

Boney Kapoor, Ajith and director H. Vinod have teamed up for the third time in Thunivu after the films Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Ghibran has composed the music for the film and the cinematography is done by Nirav Shah. The first song of Thunivu will be out soon.