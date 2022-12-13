‘Thalapathy’ Vijay Wins Hearts With His Kind Gesture Toward A Physically Challenged Fan

Tamil superstar Vijay has a religious fanbase who would go to any extent to prove their fandom for him. And during several instances, the actor has proved to be worthy of it. Apart from delivering successful movies, he has often engaged with fans in a way that have often made the headlines.

In one such incident, the actor's kind gesture towards a physically challenged fan has been the talk of the town. A photo of the actor has surfaced online, where he can be seen carrying a fan who seems to be physically challenged. The photo has been making the rounds on social media as fans laud him for his humanity and love towards his fans.

Take a look at the photo here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will be next seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie Varisu aka Varisudu directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, while Shamm is expected to play the main antagonist. Other actors including Sangeetha, Yogi Babu, Samyuktha Karthik, Sarathkumar, and Prakash Raj will be seen playing the important roles.

The film is bankrolled by popular Telugu filmmaker Dil Raju. It will hit the theaters as a Pongal/Sankranti special on January 12 thus clashing at the box office with Ajith Kumar's upcoming movie Thunivu. The H Vinoth directorial is slated for release on January 13. It stars Manju Warrier as the leading lady.

Two songs have been released from Varisu so far namely Ranjithame and Thee Thalapathy, both of which have turned out to be chartbusters. The film's music was directed by S Thaman. It is expected that a grand audio launch for the movie is planned.

He has another project in the lineup tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed Vijay's previous movie Master. It is reported that Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has been approached to play the main antagonist in the upcoming movie. Thalapathy 67 is presently in the pre-production process. It is expected that the makers will start the production work of the movie as soon as Varisu hits the theaters.