The Legend Day 1 Box Office Collection: Legend Saravanan's Movie Starts Below Par At Box Office

Arul
Saravanan's
The
Legend
movie
was
released
on
July
28
across
the
country
to
mixed
response
at
the
theatres.
The
movie
is
touted
to
be
an
action
entertainer
with
Bollywood
actress
Urvashi
Rautela
as
the
female
lead.
The
movie
is
dubbed
as
an
average
venture
at
the
box
office.
The
Legend
made
a
business
of
Rs
3
to
Rs
4
Crore
in
Tamil
Nadu
on
the
release
day.
However,
the
film's
music
rendered
by
Harris
Jayaraj
is
receiving
love
from
the
music
lovers
and
film
buffs.
Arul
Saravanan
portrayed
the
role
of
a
scientist
in
the
film
accompanied
by
a
microbiologist
from
IIT
portrayed
by
Urvashi
Rautela.
The
film
also
stars
Geethika
Tiwari,
Vijayakumar,
Prabhu,
Vivek,
Suman,
Nassar,
Livingston,
Yogi
Babu,
Vamsi
Krishna,
Deepa
Shankar,
Singampuli,
Mayilsamy,
Latha,
Robo
Shankar,
Mansoor
Ali
Khan,
Besant
Ravi,
Ashwanth
Ashokkumar,
Manasvi
Kottachi,
Yashika
Aannand,
Raai
Laxmi
and
Sachu
among
others.
R
Velraj
and
Ruben
have
taken
care
of
the
film's
cinematography
and
editing
respectively.
Dialogues
of
The
Legend
are
penned
by
Pattukkottai
Prabhakar.
Arul
Saravanan
besides
playing
the
protagonist
also
produced
the
film
under
his
Saravanan
Productions.
The
movie
was
distributed
by
Gopuram
Cinemas.