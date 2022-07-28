The Legend Day 1 Box Office Collection: Legend Saravanan's Movie Starts Below Par At Box Office

Arul Saravanan's The Legend movie was released on July 28 across the country to mixed response at the theatres. The movie is touted to be an action entertainer with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela as the female lead. The movie is dubbed as an average venture at the box office.

The Legend made a business of Rs 3 to Rs 4 Crore in Tamil Nadu on the release day. However, the film's music rendered by Harris Jayaraj is receiving love from the music lovers and film buffs.

Arul Saravanan portrayed the role of a scientist in the film accompanied by a microbiologist from IIT portrayed by Urvashi Rautela.

The film also stars Geethika Tiwari, Vijayakumar, Prabhu, Vivek, Suman, Nassar, Livingston, Yogi Babu, Vamsi Krishna, Deepa Shankar, Singampuli, Mayilsamy, Latha, Robo Shankar, Mansoor Ali Khan, Besant Ravi, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, Manasvi Kottachi, Yashika Aannand, Raai Laxmi and Sachu among others.

R Velraj and Ruben have taken care of the film's cinematography and editing respectively. Dialogues of The Legend are penned by Pattukkottai Prabhakar. Arul Saravanan besides playing the protagonist also produced the film under his Saravanan Productions. The movie was distributed by Gopuram Cinemas.