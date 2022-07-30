    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      The Legend Day 2 Box Office Collection: Arul Saravanan's Film Struggles At The Box Office!

      By
      |

      The Legend, an action entertainer which was produced by Arul Saravanan, who also played the lead role in the JD Jerry directorial, hit the screens on July 28. The movie, which was released on a large scale in all the south-Indian languages is an attempt of the businessman-turned-actor, who is passionate about films and acting.

      The Legend, an action entertainer which was produced by Arul Saravanan, who also played the lead role in the JD Jerry directorial, hit the screens on July 28. The movie, which was released on a large scale in all the south-Indian languages is an attempt of the businessman-turned-actor, who is passionate about films and acting. The Legend is said to be an action film which revolves around the medical mafia, reportedly. Saravanan will be seen in the role of a scientist and Urvashi Rautela, Bollywood actress who made her Tamil debut is seen in the role of a microbiologist. Take a look at the day 2 worldwide box office collection of The Legend here: Day 2: Rs 1 to 1.5 Crore Total 2 days collection: Rs 3 to 3.5 Crore The Legend also stars Geethika Tiwari, Vijayakumar, Prabhu, Suman, Nassar, Livingston, Yogi Babu, Vamsi Krishna, Deepa Shankar, Singampuli, Mayilsamy, Latha, Robo Shankar, Mansoor Ali Khan, Besant Ravi, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, Manasvi Kottachi, Yashika Aannand, Raai Laxmi and Sachu among others in pivotal roles. Actor-comedian Vivek appeared in the film, which was released posthumously. The Legends cinematography is handled by R Velraj, and editing by Ruben. Pattukkottai Prabhakar worked on the films dialogues. Arul Saravanan besides playing the protagonist also produced the film under his Saravanan Productions. Gopuram Cinemas distributed the Legend.

      The Legend is said to be an action film which revolves around the medical mafia, reportedly. Saravanan will be seen in the role of a scientist and Urvashi Rautela, Bollywood actress who made her Tamil debut is seen in the role of a microbiologist.

      Take a look at the day 2 worldwide box office collection of The Legend here:

      Day 2: Rs 1 to 1.5 Crore

      Total 2 days collection: Rs 3 to 3.5 Crore

      The Legend, an action entertainer which was produced by Arul Saravanan, who also played the lead role in the JD Jerry directorial, hit the screens on July 28. The movie, which was released on a large scale in all the south-Indian languages is an attempt of the businessman-turned-actor, who is passionate about films and acting. The Legend is said to be an action film which revolves around the medical mafia, reportedly. Saravanan will be seen in the role of a scientist and Urvashi Rautela, Bollywood actress who made her Tamil debut is seen in the role of a microbiologist. Take a look at the day 2 worldwide box office collection of The Legend here: Day 2: Rs 1 to 1.5 Crore Total 2 days collection: Rs 3 to 3.5 Crore The Legend also stars Geethika Tiwari, Vijayakumar, Prabhu, Suman, Nassar, Livingston, Yogi Babu, Vamsi Krishna, Deepa Shankar, Singampuli, Mayilsamy, Latha, Robo Shankar, Mansoor Ali Khan, Besant Ravi, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, Manasvi Kottachi, Yashika Aannand, Raai Laxmi and Sachu among others in pivotal roles. Actor-comedian Vivek appeared in the film, which was released posthumously. The Legends cinematography is handled by R Velraj, and editing by Ruben. Pattukkottai Prabhakar worked on the films dialogues. Arul Saravanan besides playing the protagonist also produced the film under his Saravanan Productions. Gopuram Cinemas distributed the Legend.

      The Legend also stars Geethika Tiwari, Vijayakumar, Prabhu, Suman, Nassar, Livingston, Yogi Babu, Vamsi Krishna, Deepa Shankar, Singampuli, Mayilsamy, Latha, Robo Shankar, Mansoor Ali Khan, Besant Ravi, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, Manasvi Kottachi, Yashika Aannand, Raai Laxmi and Sachu among others in pivotal roles. Actor-comedian Vivek appeared in the film, which was released posthumously.

      The Legend's cinematography is handled by R Velraj, and editing by Ruben. Pattukkottai Prabhakar worked on the film's dialogues. Arul Saravanan besides playing the protagonist also produced the film under his Saravanan Productions. Gopuram Cinemas distributed the Legend.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 10:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 30, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X