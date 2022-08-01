The Legend Day 4 Box Office Collection: Arul Saravanan's Movie Turns Disaster

Businessman Arul Saravanan's Tamil debut The Legend hit the screens on July 28 amid huge anticipation. The movie, which is touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, is billed as one of the most expensive ventures in Kollywood, spent on a debut of an actor. Saravanan, who produced the film under his home banner, has left no stone unturned to make The Legend a film of grandeur. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela made her Kollywood debut opposite Saravanan in this action film.

The movie, which is said to be the story of a scientist, who works for the welfare of the community but is challenged by the medical mafia, is an attempt of Arul to see himself on the big screen with the frills of an actor. Neither the story nor the performances have received applause. Legendary musician Harris Jayaraj composed the film's soundtrack.

Here is the breakdown of The Legend day 4 box office collection:

Day 1: Rs 1.2 Crore

Day 2: Rs 0.63 Crore

Day 3: Rs 0.84 Crore

Day 4: Rs 0.80 Crore

Total 4 days Collection: Rs 3.47 Crore

The Legend has a slew of actors like Vijaykumar, Nassar, Suman, Yogi Babu, Robo Shankar, Mansoor Ali Khan, Raai Laxmi, Geethika Tiwari, Besant Ravi, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, Manasvi Kottachi, and Yashika Aannand among others.

The Legend's cinematography is rendered by R Velraj, and Ruben edited the film. Pattukkottai Prabhakar penned the film's dialogues. The Legend was made on a budget of about Rs 70 Crore by Saravanan Productions.