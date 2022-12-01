‘The Most Magical Moment Of Our Lives’ – Actress Manjima Mohan Gets Emotional; Photos Go Viral!

Actor Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan's unseen wedding photos are out.

Actor Gautham Karthi and actress Manjima Mohan acted as a pair in the 2019 film Devarattam directed by Muthiah. While it was said that the two were in love since then, Manjima denied this. Unexpectedly, both of them officially announced their love on their Instagram page.

After that both got married on November 28, 2022. Many celebrities attended this wedding. Photos related to the wedding also went viral on social media. At present, Manjima Mohan is thanking everyone who helped for the wedding and releasing new photos related to the wedding. These pictures are going viral on the internet.

She shared a big thanks note that read, "The most magical moment of our lives. This wouldn't have been possible without the help of a few people. The first person who came on board for our wedding was Jackson James Photography. Thank you Jackson for being so supportive, understanding and for introducing us to the team of The Hue Story. Roshini and Suman, the two main pillars of this wedding. Thank you guys for making our wedding look so beautiful. You guys are the best.

Reshma, a big hug for all the help you did by styling us up exactly the way we had imagined. Thank you Vanitha Prasad for all the last minute help you did for me and you did it beautifully. Saloooo, I have only one thing to tell you! You are the best and we love you a lot Team Diamond Dartistry. Thank you Rekha and the team of Green Meadows, you guys have been so understanding. Providing excellence in your service and hospitality. Finally a big thank you to all our family, friends, media and well wishers for always extending your love and support to us."

Recently, Manjima Mohan spoke about the love story between her and Gautam Karthik. She said, "Once in Chennai when I was going to close the door of my house, I got a serious injury on my leg. At first I was treated at a nearby hospital for a minor injury. After a month, the doctors at Apollo Hospital advised me that if I delayed my treatment further, my leg would have to be amputated." Then I had surgery and was on bed rest for months.

It was the hardest time of my life! I'm exhausted. My parents were at a loss to convince me. Gautham was with me at that time. We have been good friends since the shooting of Devarattam. After this incident he became very special to me. My parents also like him very much."

She also said that after marriage, she will return to work soon.