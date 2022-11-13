The Remuneration Details of VJ Maheshwari For Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Are Here!

With
each
passing
day,
Bigg
Boss
6
Tamil
is
becoming
more
interesting.
Task
after
task,
the
contestants
are
revealing
their
true
colours
and
the
show
is
running
successfully,
even
better
than
the
previous
seasons
of
Bigg
Boss
Tamil.
In
the
latest
elimination
episode,
Kamal
Haasan
is
going
to
announce
VJ
Maheshwari
as
the
contestant
to
be
evicted
from
the
show.
The
viewers
have
opined
that
her
behaviour
with
ADK
is
the
reason
behind
her
eviction
from
the
show
this
quickly.
Maheshwari's
attitude
with
ADK
seemingly
did
not
go
down
well
with
the
viewers
and
she
earned
flak
for
the
same.
According
to
the
available
information,
VJ
Maheshwari
is
charging
a
whopping
Rs
2.5
Lakh
to
Rs
3
Lakh
per
week,
which
amounts
to
Rs
14-15
Lakh
in
total,
for
her
participation
in
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Tamil
show.
VJ
Maheshwari
is
a
popular
face
and
hosted
several
Tamil
Television
shows
and
was
part
of
some
films
including
Kamal
Haasan's
Vikram.
She
rose
to
fame
by
portraying
the
role
of
Kavya
in
'Puthu
Kavithai'
on
the
Star
Vijay
channel.
So
far,
Asal,
and
Sheriina
have
been
evicted
from
the
show
while
Muthu
walked
out
of
the
show
during
the
first
week.
Stay
tuned
to
the
Vijay
Tamil
channel
to
watch
the
latest
episodes
of
the
reality
show
or
tune
into
Disney+
Hotstar
to
watch
the
entire
episodes
of
season
6.