The Remuneration Details of VJ Maheshwari For Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Are Here!

With each passing day, Bigg Boss 6 Tamil is becoming more interesting. Task after task, the contestants are revealing their true colours and the show is running successfully, even better than the previous seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil.

In the latest elimination episode, Kamal Haasan is going to announce VJ Maheshwari as the contestant to be evicted from the show. The viewers have opined that her behaviour with ADK is the reason behind her eviction from the show this quickly. Maheshwari's attitude with ADK seemingly did not go down well with the viewers and she earned flak for the same.

According to the available information, VJ Maheshwari is charging a whopping Rs 2.5 Lakh to Rs 3 Lakh per week, which amounts to Rs 14-15 Lakh in total, for her participation in the Bigg Boss 6 Tamil show.

VJ Maheshwari is a popular face and hosted several Tamil Television shows and was part of some films including Kamal Haasan's Vikram. She rose to fame by portraying the role of Kavya in 'Puthu Kavithai' on the Star Vijay channel. So far, Asal, and Sheriina have been evicted from the show while Muthu walked out of the show during the first week.

Stay tuned to the Vijay Tamil channel to watch the latest episodes of the reality show or tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the entire episodes of season 6.