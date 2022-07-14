The Warrior Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ram Pothineni's Action Film Starts Average At Box Office!

Energetic star Ram Pothineni has hit the screens as DSP Satya in an out-and-out action entertainer, The Warrior, under the direction of N Lingusamy. Warrior was released all over the world on July 14. The movie is a Tamil and Telugu bilingual, which marks the Tamil debut of actor Ram.

The movie received a positive response at the box office. The performances of the lead cast are appreciated along with the film's story, direction, and set-up. Ram and Aadhi in their respective roles have performed exceptionally, making this commercial potboiler film a must-watch for the weekend. Especially, scenes between the protagonist and antagonist have come out very well.

Krithi Shetty looked very cute in the film and matched the energy of Ram in scenes they did together. She showcased her dance moves for the first time in this movie fully-fledged, with some foot-tapping numbers composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Check out the share of The Warrior Day 1 worldwide box office collection

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 3 to 5 Crore

Tamil Nadu: Rs 30 to 50 Lakhs

Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 4 to 6 Crore

Nadhiya, Akshara Gowda, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, Redin Kingsley, Brahmaji, and Jayaprakash are others who played prominent roles in the film.

The movie is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner. Naveen Nooli edited the film which has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev. The film's dialogues have been penned by Sai Madhav Burra, and Brinda Sarathy. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 40 Crore.