The Warrior Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ram Pothineni's Mass Action Movie Is Just For His Fans!

Energetic
star
of
Tollywood,
Ram
Pothineni
made
his
Kollywood
debut
with
his
latest
bilingual
film
The
Warrior,
under
the
direction
of
N
Lingusamy.
The
actor
is
paired
opposite
Krithi
Shetty
in
this
heavy
action
drama.
Aadhi
Pinisetty
played
the
character
of
Guru,
the
powerful
antagonist.
The
scenes
that
featured
Ram
Pothineni
and
Aadhi
have
been
said
to
be
quite
entertaining.
The
songs
and
their
picturization
breathed
a
sigh
of
relief
in
the
otherwise
action
film
filled
with
heroic
elevations
and
laden
with
fights.
The
movie
is
a
treat
to
the
fans
of
the
actor
Ram.
Take
a
look
at
the
Warrior's
Day
2
worldwide
box
office
collection
Total
worldwide
collection
on
Day
2:
Rs
12
Crore-
Rs
15
Crore
Nadhiya,
Akshara
Gowda,
Bharathiraja,
Chirag
Jani,
Redin
Kingsley,
Brahmaji,
and
Jayaprakash
are
others
who
played
prominent
roles
in
the
film.
The
movie
is
produced
by
Srinivasa
Chitturi
under
the
Srinivasa
Silver
Screen
banner.
Naveen
Nooli
edited
the
film
which
has
cinematography
by
Sujith
Vaassudev.
The
film's
dialogues
have
been
penned
by
Sai
Madhav
Burra,
and
Brinda
Sarathy.
The
movie
was
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
40
Crore.