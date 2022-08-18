Thiruchitrambalam Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dhanush's Film Opens To Positive Response!

Actor Dhanush's latest theatrical release Thiruchitrambalam, under the direction of Mithran R Jawahar opened all over the world at the box office on August 18. The movie received mixed response from the fans and audience with the majority praising the performances of the cast and the drama.

Thiruchitrambalam marks the collaboration of Mithran with Dhanush after a decade as the duo worked their magic for Yaaradi Nee Mohini back in the day. Music director Anirudh Ravichander scored the film's soundtrack which has been raving reviews. The movie was touted as a musical family drama in which Dhanush romanced Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. With much emphasis on the film's music owing to the genre and story, Anirudh has managed to lift the entire film's weight with his beautiful work.

On the first day of its release, Thiruchitrambalam managed to collect about Rs 9 Crore net at the box office.

The movie received positive reviews from a set of viewers while it garnered a lukewarm response from a few. The movie nonetheless delivered some heart-warming performances in the form of Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, Prakash Raj, and Bharathiraja.

Prakash Raj played the father of Thiruchitrambalam AKA Pazham, and Bharathiraja donned the role of his grandfather. The performances of the cast elevated the film's plot, which was an endearing drama. The movie also stars Munishkanth, Sriranjani, Aranthangi, and Revathi in a special cameo appearance.

Thiruchitrambalam is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner and the digital streaming platforms Sun NXT and Netflix have acquired the rights to the film. Red Giant Movies distributed the film which has cinematography by Om Prakash and editing done by GK Prasanna.