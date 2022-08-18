Thiruchitrambalam Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dhanush's Film Opens To Positive Response!

Actor
Dhanush's
latest
theatrical
release
Thiruchitrambalam,
under
the
direction
of
Mithran
R
Jawahar
opened
all
over
the
world
at
the
box
office
on
August
18.
The
movie
received
mixed
response
from
the
fans
and
audience
with
the
majority
praising
the
performances
of
the
cast
and
the
drama.
Thiruchitrambalam
marks
the
collaboration
of
Mithran
with
Dhanush
after
a
decade
as
the
duo
worked
their
magic
for
Yaaradi
Nee
Mohini
back
in
the
day.
Music
director
Anirudh
Ravichander
scored
the
film's
soundtrack
which
has
been
raving
reviews.
The
movie
was
touted
as
a
musical
family
drama
in
which
Dhanush
romanced
Nithya
Menen,
Raashi
Khanna,
and
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar.
With
much
emphasis
on
the
film's
music
owing
to
the
genre
and
story,
Anirudh
has
managed
to
lift
the
entire
film's
weight
with
his
beautiful
work.
On
the
first
day
of
its
release,
Thiruchitrambalam
managed
to
collect
about
Rs
9
Crore
net
at
the
box
office.
The
movie
received
positive
reviews
from
a
set
of
viewers
while
it
garnered
a
lukewarm
response
from
a
few.
The
movie
nonetheless
delivered
some
heart-warming
performances
in
the
form
of
Dhanush,
Nithya
Menen,
Raashi
Khanna,
Prakash
Raj,
and
Bharathiraja.
Prakash
Raj
played
the
father
of
Thiruchitrambalam
AKA
Pazham,
and
Bharathiraja
donned
the
role
of
his
grandfather.
The
performances
of
the
cast
elevated
the
film's
plot,
which
was
an
endearing
drama.
The
movie
also
stars
Munishkanth,
Sriranjani,
Aranthangi,
and
Revathi
in
a
special
cameo
appearance.
Thiruchitrambalam
is
produced
by
Kalanithi
Maran
under
the
Sun
Pictures
banner
and
the
digital
streaming
platforms
Sun
NXT
and
Netflix
have
acquired
the
rights
to
the
film.
Red
Giant
Movies
distributed
the
film
which
has
cinematography
by
Om
Prakash
and
editing
done
by
GK
Prasanna.