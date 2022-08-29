Thiruchitrambalam Day 11 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Numbers Surge In The Weekend

Thiruchitrambalam
has
done
higher
numbers
over
the
weekend
and
is
marching
on
successfully
toward
completing
two
gainful
weeks
at
the
box
office.
Thiruchitrambalam
has
been
a
breath
of
fresh
air
amidst
all
the
action
films
and
thrillers
and
has
been
received
very
well
by
the
audience.
The
film
dwells
on
friendships,
relationships,
and
father-son
drama.
Here
are
the
net
numbers
for
Thiruchitrambalam
in
India.
Day
1:
Rs.
8.25
Crore
Day
2:
Rs.
8.55
Crore
Day
3:
Rs.
10.05
Crore
Day
4:
Rs.
10.91
Crore
Day
5:
Rs.
3.9
Crore
Day
6:
Rs.
3.54
Crore
Day
7:
Rs.
3.1
Crore
Day
8:
Rs.
2.15
Crore
Day
9:
Rs.
3.26
Crore
Day10:Rs.
5.46
Crore
Day11:Rs.
5.03
Crore
The
total
net
collection
in
India
amounts
to
Rs.
64.2
Crore
approximately.
Dhanush
plays
the
titular
character
Thiruchitrambalam
or
just
pazham.
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
plays
Ranjani,
and
Raashi
Khanna
plays
Anusha,
the
two
love
interests
of
Pazham.
Anusha
and
Pazham's
relationship
gives
us
new
couple
goals.
The
dynamic
between
Pazham
and
Shobana,
played
by
Nithya
Menen,
is
fresh
and
engaging
to
watch.
The
movie
keeps
us
curious
about
the
love
life
of
Pazham
and
wondering
whom
he
will
end
up
with.
Thiruchitrambalam
is
a
refreshing
watch
and
a
commercial
success
as
well.
The
team
apparently
had
a
success
party
recently.
Dhanush,
Stunt
Silva,
Mithran
Jawahar,
and
others
attended
the
party.
A
picture
has
been
shared
on
Twitter
by
several
media
professionals.