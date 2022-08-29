Thiruchitrambalam Day 11 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Numbers Surge In The Weekend

Thiruchitrambalam has done higher numbers over the weekend and is marching on successfully toward completing two gainful weeks at the box office.

Thiruchitrambalam has been a breath of fresh air amidst all the action films and thrillers and has been received very well by the audience. The film dwells on friendships, relationships, and father-son drama.

Here are the net numbers for Thiruchitrambalam in India.

Day 1: Rs. 8.25 Crore

Day 2: Rs. 8.55 Crore

Day 3: Rs. 10.05 Crore

Day 4: Rs. 10.91 Crore

Day 5: Rs. 3.9 Crore

Day 6: Rs. 3.54 Crore

Day 7: Rs. 3.1 Crore

Day 8: Rs. 2.15 Crore

Day 9: Rs. 3.26 Crore

Day10:Rs. 5.46 Crore

Day11:Rs. 5.03 Crore

The total net collection in India amounts to Rs. 64.2 Crore approximately.

Dhanush plays the titular character Thiruchitrambalam or just pazham. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Ranjani, and Raashi Khanna plays Anusha, the two love interests of Pazham. Anusha and Pazham's relationship gives us new couple goals. The dynamic between Pazham and Shobana, played by Nithya Menen, is fresh and engaging to watch. The movie keeps us curious about the love life of Pazham and wondering whom he will end up with.

Thiruchitrambalam is a refreshing watch and a commercial success as well. The team apparently had a success party recently. Dhanush, Stunt Silva, Mithran Jawahar, and others attended the party. A picture has been shared on Twitter by several media professionals.