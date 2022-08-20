Thiruchitrambalam Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dhanush's Latest Film Is A Winner!

Actor Dhanush proved his mettle, adding another feather to his cap with director Mithran R Jawahar's latest film, Thiruchitrambalam. The movie released all over the world on August 18 to positive word-of-mouth. The movie stars Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the roles of female leads.

Thiuchitrambalam is raving reviews for Anirudh Ravichander's music and Dhanush, Nithya Menen's performances. The movie is touted as a romantic family drama based heavily on music. The movie charts the journey of Thiruchitrambalam AKA Pazham as he falls in and out of love and settles down with his true love.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Thiruchitrambalam down here:

Day 1: Rs 8.25 Crore Gross

Day 2: Rs 8.55 Crore Gross

Day 3: Rs 11 Crore

Total 3 Days Collection: Rs 27.80 Crore

The movie stars Prakash Raj as Pazham's father and legendary Bharathiraja as his grandfather. The scenes between Dhanush and these characters have come out well and are entertaining. In addition, Munishkanth, Sriranjani, Aranthangi, Stunt Silva, and VJ Pappu have played a few important characters in the film.

Thiruchitrambalam marks the second collaboration of director and actor Mithran R Jawahar after Yaaradi Nee Mohini. The film was produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The film's cinematography is rendered by Om Prakash and edited by GK Prasanna. Red Giant Movies distributed the film.