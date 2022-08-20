Thiruchitrambalam Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dhanush's Latest Film Is A Winner!

Actor
Dhanush
proved
his
mettle,
adding
another
feather
to
his
cap
with
director
Mithran
R
Jawahar's
latest
film,
Thiruchitrambalam.
The
movie
released
all
over
the
world
on
August
18
to
positive
word-of-mouth.
The
movie
stars
Nithya
Menen,
Raashi
Khanna
and
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
in
the
roles
of
female
leads.
Thiuchitrambalam
is
raving
reviews
for
Anirudh
Ravichander's
music
and
Dhanush,
Nithya
Menen's
performances.
The
movie
is
touted
as
a
romantic
family
drama
based
heavily
on
music.
The
movie
charts
the
journey
of
Thiruchitrambalam
AKA
Pazham
as
he
falls
in
and
out
of
love
and
settles
down
with
his
true
love.
Take
a
look
at
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Thiruchitrambalam
down
here:
Day
1:
Rs
8.25
Crore
Gross
Day
2:
Rs
8.55
Crore
Gross
Day
3:
Rs
11
Crore
Total
3
Days
Collection:
Rs
27.80
Crore
The
movie
stars
Prakash
Raj
as
Pazham's
father
and
legendary
Bharathiraja
as
his
grandfather.
The
scenes
between
Dhanush
and
these
characters
have
come
out
well
and
are
entertaining.
In
addition,
Munishkanth,
Sriranjani,
Aranthangi,
Stunt
Silva,
and
VJ
Pappu
have
played
a
few
important
characters
in
the
film.
Thiruchitrambalam
marks
the
second
collaboration
of
director
and
actor
Mithran
R
Jawahar
after
Yaaradi
Nee
Mohini.
The
film
was
produced
by
Kalanithi
Maran
under
the
Sun
Pictures
banner.
The
film's
cinematography
is
rendered
by
Om
Prakash
and
edited
by
GK
Prasanna.
Red
Giant
Movies
distributed
the
film.