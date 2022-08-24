Thiruchitrambalam Day 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dhanush's Feel-Good Drama Performs Well!

Actor
Dhanush's
latest
film,
Thiruchitrambalam,
under
the
direction
of
Yaaradi
Nee
Mohini
fame
Mithran
Jawahar
is
continuing
to
entertain
the
audience
at
the
box
office.
The
fans
of
the
actor
are
happy
with
the
film
since
the
actor's
last
couple
of
movies
had
a
direct
OTT
release.
The
movie
received
great
positive
reviews
from
the
fans
and
critics
alike.
Thiruchitrambalam
is
being
appreciated
for
the
smooth
and
simple
plot
which
was
enhanced
by
the
impeccable
performances
of
cast-
Dhanush,
Nithya
Menen,
Raashi
Khanna,
Prakash
Raj
and
legendary
Bharathiraja.
The
movie
is
touted
as
a
musical
romantic
drama
and
rightly
so,
Anirudh
has
composed
soul-stirring
melodies
for
the
film,
which
are
topping
the
FM
Radio
charts.
Take
a
look
at
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Thiruchitrambalam
down
here:
Day
1:
Rs
8.25
Crore
Gross
Day
2:
Rs
8.55
Crore
Gross
Day
3:
Rs
10.5
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
10.91
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
3.9
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
3.10
Crore
Total
5
Days
Collection:
Rs
44.76
Crore
Thiruchitrambalam
is
the
story
about
a
delivery
guy
Thiru
AKA
Pazham,
his
father
and
his
grandfather.
His
mother
and
sister
succumb
to
an
accident
and
he
has
a
best
friend
Sobhana,
played
by
Nithya
Menen.
Sobhana
secretly
loves
Pazham
but
never
confesses.
She
even
tries
to
help
Pazham
to
woo
his
two
crushes
played
by
Raashi
Khanna
and
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar.
How
the
life
events
turn
out
for
Pazham
and
whom
he
finally
marries
is
all
about
this
feel-good
and
heartwarming
family
drama.
The
movie
is
produced
by
Kalanithi
Maran
under
the
Sun
Pictures
banner.
Om
Prakash
and
GK
Prasanna
have
taken
care
of
the
film's
cinematography
and
editing
respectively.
The
movie
was
also
dubbed
and
released
in
Telugu
as
Thiru.