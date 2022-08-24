Thiruchitrambalam Day 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dhanush's Feel-Good Drama Performs Well!

Actor Dhanush's latest film, Thiruchitrambalam, under the direction of Yaaradi Nee Mohini fame Mithran Jawahar is continuing to entertain the audience at the box office. The fans of the actor are happy with the film since the actor's last couple of movies had a direct OTT release. The movie received great positive reviews from the fans and critics alike.

Thiruchitrambalam is being appreciated for the smooth and simple plot which was enhanced by the impeccable performances of cast- Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, Prakash Raj and legendary Bharathiraja. The movie is touted as a musical romantic drama and rightly so, Anirudh has composed soul-stirring melodies for the film, which are topping the FM Radio charts.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Thiruchitrambalam down here:

Day 1: Rs 8.25 Crore Gross

Day 2: Rs 8.55 Crore Gross

Day 3: Rs 10.5 Crore

Day 4: Rs 10.91 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3.9 Crore

Day 6: Rs 3.10 Crore

Total 5 Days Collection: Rs 44.76 Crore

Thiruchitrambalam is the story about a delivery guy Thiru AKA Pazham, his father and his grandfather. His mother and sister succumb to an accident and he has a best friend Sobhana, played by Nithya Menen. Sobhana secretly loves Pazham but never confesses. She even tries to help Pazham to woo his two crushes played by Raashi Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar. How the life events turn out for Pazham and whom he finally marries is all about this feel-good and heartwarming family drama.

The movie is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. Om Prakash and GK Prasanna have taken care of the film's cinematography and editing respectively. The movie was also dubbed and released in Telugu as Thiru.