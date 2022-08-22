Thiruchitrambalam Day 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide: This Romantic Family Drama Is Scoring Big!

Dhanush-
starrer
Thiruchitrambalam,
written
and
directed
by
Mithran
Jawahar,
marking
the
second
collaboration
of
the
actor
and
director.
The
movie
was
released
on
August
18
to
a
positive
response.
Dhanush
was
seen
portraying
the
title
role
in
the
movie.
Nithya
Menen,
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
and
Raashi
Khanna
are
the
female
leads
opposite
Dhanush
in
this
family
drama
movie
which
is
being
reviewed
as
a
delightful
watch
by
the
critics.
Take
a
look
at
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Thiruchitrambalam
down
here:
Day
1:
Rs
8.25
Crore
Gross
Day
2:
Rs
8.55
Crore
Gross
Day
3:
Rs
11
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
10.7
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
3
Crore
Total
5
Days
Collection:
Rs
40.55
Crore
The
story
of
Pazham
AKA
Thiruchitrambalam
is
how
a
delivery
boy
approaches
his
life's
situations.
He
falls
in
love
with
two
women,
and
his
best
friend,
played
by
Nithya
Menen,
was
portrayed
as
a
selfless
woman
in
love
with
Pazham.
The
movie
is
a
complete
feel-good
drama.
The
movie
stars
Prakash
Raj
as
Pazham's
father
and
legendary
Bharathiraja
as
his
grandfather-both
who
are
quite
contrasting
in
nature.
Pazham's
father
is
a
strict
man
while
his
grandfather
is
a
chilled
out
person
who
has
been
through
all
of
life's
turns.
The
scenes
between
Dhanush
and
his
grandfather
and
father
have
churned
some
great
entertainment.
In
addition,
Munishkanth,
Sriranjani,
Aranthangi,
Stunt
Silva,
and
VJ
Pappu
have
played
a
few
important
characters
in
the
film
among
others.
Thiruchitrambalam
was
produced
by
Kalanithi
Maran
under
the
Sun
Pictures
banner.
The
film's
cinematography
is
rendered
by
Om
Prakash
and
edited
by
GK
Prasanna.
Red
Giant
Movies
distributed
the
film.