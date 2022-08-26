Thiruchitrambalam Day 8 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dhanush's Romantic Drama Steps Into Week Two!

Thiruchitrambalam has gained appreciation from critics and the audience alike and is doing good numbers. The film has brought back the fun and friendly Dhanush. Nithya Menen's performance has been particularly mentioned across reviews. Overall, the film has done well for itself and has earned a place in our hearts.

The team apparently had a success party recently. Dhanush, Stunt Silva, Mithran Jawahar, and others attended the party. A picture has been shared on Twitter by a number of media professionals.

Here are the net numbers for Thiruchitrambalam in India.

Day 1: Rs. 8.25 Crore

Day 2: Rs. 8.55 Crore

Day 3: Rs. 10.05 Crore

Day 4: Rs. 10.91 Crore

Day 5: Rs. 3.9 Crore

Day 6: Rs. 3.54 Crore

Day 7: Rs. 3.18 Crore

Day 8: Rs. 2.20 Crore

The total net collection in India amounts to Rs. 50.58 Crore approximately.

Dhanush plays the titular character Thiruchitrambalam or just pazham. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Ranjani, and Raashi Khanna plays Anusha, the two love interests of Pazham. Anusha and Pazham's relationship gives us new couple goals. The dynamic between Pazham and Shobana, played by Nithya Menen, is fresh and engaging to watch. The film keeps us curious about the love life of Pazham and wondering whom he will end up with.

Playing the friendly neighbourhood guy is Dhanush's forte, and he has done it once again to perfection. His relatable performance has resonated well with the audience. Prakash Raj as Dhanush's father and Bharathiraja as Dhanush's grandfather bring their experience to the table and add a believable drama to the story.

Mithran Jawahar has collaborated with Dhanush for about twelve years. Om Prakash has done the cinematography for Thiruchitrambalam and Prasanna GK edited the film. Kalanithi Maran has produced the film under his banner Sun Pictures.