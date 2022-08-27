    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Thiruchitrambalam Day 9 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dhanush' s Grounded Rom-Com Sustains Numbers!

      By
      |

      Thiruchitrambalam has been getting good word of mouth since the very first day. The film has brought back the fun and friendly Dhanush. Nithya Menen's performance has been particularly mentioned across reviews. Thiruchitrambalam has proved that you don't necessarily need smoke and fireworks to make a film work. Overall, the film has done well for itself and has earned a place in our hearts.

      thiruchitrambalam

      Here are the net numbers for Thiruchitrambalam in India.

      Day 1: Rs. 8.25 Crore
      Day 2: Rs. 8.55 Crore
      Day 3: Rs. 10.05 Crore
      Day 4: Rs. 10.91 Crore
      Day 5: Rs. 3.9 Crore
      Day 6: Rs. 3.54 Crore
      Day 7: Rs. 3.1 Crore
      Day 8: Rs. 2.12 Crore
      Day 9: Rs. 2.60 Crore

      The total net collection in India amounts to Rs. 53.02 Crore approximately.

      thiruchitrambalam

      Dhanush plays the titular character Thiruchitrambalam or just pazham. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Ranjani, and Raashi Khanna plays Anusha, the two love interests of Pazham. Anusha and Pazham's relationship gives us new couple goals. The dynamic between Pazham and Shobana, played by Nithya Menen, is fresh and engaging to watch. The movie keeps us curious about the love life of Pazham and wondering whom he will end up with.

      The film has been doing consistently well at the box office and has proved to be a commercial success. The team apparently had a success party recently. Dhanush, Stunt Silva, Mithran Jawahar, and others attended the party. A picture has been shared on Twitter by several media professionals.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X