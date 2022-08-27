Thiruchitrambalam Day 9 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dhanush' s Grounded Rom-Com Sustains Numbers!

Thiruchitrambalam has been getting good word of mouth since the very first day. The film has brought back the fun and friendly Dhanush. Nithya Menen's performance has been particularly mentioned across reviews. Thiruchitrambalam has proved that you don't necessarily need smoke and fireworks to make a film work. Overall, the film has done well for itself and has earned a place in our hearts.

Here are the net numbers for Thiruchitrambalam in India.

Day 1: Rs. 8.25 Crore

Day 2: Rs. 8.55 Crore

Day 3: Rs. 10.05 Crore

Day 4: Rs. 10.91 Crore

Day 5: Rs. 3.9 Crore

Day 6: Rs. 3.54 Crore

Day 7: Rs. 3.1 Crore

Day 8: Rs. 2.12 Crore

Day 9: Rs. 2.60 Crore

The total net collection in India amounts to Rs. 53.02 Crore approximately.

Dhanush plays the titular character Thiruchitrambalam or just pazham. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Ranjani, and Raashi Khanna plays Anusha, the two love interests of Pazham. Anusha and Pazham's relationship gives us new couple goals. The dynamic between Pazham and Shobana, played by Nithya Menen, is fresh and engaging to watch. The movie keeps us curious about the love life of Pazham and wondering whom he will end up with.

The film has been doing consistently well at the box office and has proved to be a commercial success. The team apparently had a success party recently. Dhanush, Stunt Silva, Mithran Jawahar, and others attended the party. A picture has been shared on Twitter by several media professionals.