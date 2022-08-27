Thiruchitrambalam Day 9 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dhanush' s Grounded Rom-Com Sustains Numbers!

Thiruchitrambalam
has
been
getting
good
word
of
mouth
since
the
very
first
day.
The
film
has
brought
back
the
fun
and
friendly
Dhanush.
Nithya
Menen's
performance
has
been
particularly
mentioned
across
reviews.
Thiruchitrambalam
has
proved
that
you
don't
necessarily
need
smoke
and
fireworks
to
make
a
film
work.
Overall,
the
film
has
done
well
for
itself
and
has
earned
a
place
in
our
hearts.
Here
are
the
net
numbers
for
Thiruchitrambalam
in
India.
Day
1:
Rs.
8.25
Crore
Day
2:
Rs.
8.55
Crore
Day
3:
Rs.
10.05
Crore
Day
4:
Rs.
10.91
Crore
Day
5:
Rs.
3.9
Crore
Day
6:
Rs.
3.54
Crore
Day
7:
Rs.
3.1
Crore
Day
8:
Rs.
2.12
Crore
Day
9:
Rs.
2.60
Crore
The
total
net
collection
in
India
amounts
to
Rs.
53.02
Crore
approximately.
Dhanush
plays
the
titular
character
Thiruchitrambalam
or
just
pazham.
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
plays
Ranjani,
and
Raashi
Khanna
plays
Anusha,
the
two
love
interests
of
Pazham.
Anusha
and
Pazham's
relationship
gives
us
new
couple
goals.
The
dynamic
between
Pazham
and
Shobana,
played
by
Nithya
Menen,
is
fresh
and
engaging
to
watch.
The
movie
keeps
us
curious
about
the
love
life
of
Pazham
and
wondering
whom
he
will
end
up
with.
The
film
has
been
doing
consistently
well
at
the
box
office
and
has
proved
to
be
a
commercial
success.
The
team
apparently
had
a
success
party
recently.
Dhanush,
Stunt
Silva,
Mithran
Jawahar,
and
others
attended
the
party.
A
picture
has
been
shared
on
Twitter
by
several
media
professionals.