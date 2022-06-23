Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush & Anirudh Reunite For 'Thai Kelavi' Song

Thiruchitrambalam, the highly anticipated Dhanush starrer is finally all set to hit the theatres in August, this year. Recently, the makers confirmed that the first single of Thiruchitrambalam will be revealed on June 24, Friday. The song will bring together the celebrated duo Dhanush and Anirudh, after a long gap of 7 years.

The 'Thai Kelavi' song, which is expected to be a fun number, is composed by the celebrated musician and sung by the National award-winning actor. Dhanush himself has penned the lyrics for the song. The exciting song promo is now winning the internet and has definitely raised expectations over the Thiruchitrambalam playlist.

Thiruchitrambalam marks Dhanush's reunion with director Mithran Jawahar, who helmed his popular outings Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran. The much-awaited project had recently created quite a stir on social media with its first-look posters. The movie, which is touted to be a comedy entertainer, is a crucial film for Dhanush who has been going through a low phase with back-to-back average outings. The National award-winner is said to be playing a boy-next-door character in the Mithran directorial.

As reported earlier, the National award-winning actor will be romancing three leading ladies in the Mithran Jawahar directorial. Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, and Priya Bhavani Shankar are playing the female lead opposite Dhanush in the movie, which reportedly revolves around the central character's journey to find the right life partner.