Thiruchitrambalam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Thiruchitrambalam has released in theatres and has managed to impress the fans. Besides Dhanush, the film's cast includes Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, legendary director Bharathiraja and veteran actor Prakash Raj.

Dhanush plays the titular character Thiruchitrambalam, or just pazham. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Ranjani, and Raashi Khanna plays Anusha, the two love interests of Pazham. Anusha and Pazham's relationship gives us new couple goals. The dynamic between Pazham and Shobana, played by Nithya Menen, is fresh and engaging to watch. The movie keeps us curious about the love life of Pazham, and wondering whom he will end up with.

The return of DnA, Dhanush and Anirudh, has made fans go crazy. Especially the dance number 'Thaai Kezhavi', has set the screens on fire. The album goes on to become one of the recent chartbusters of Anirudh, who is on a major hit streak right now.

Several illegal websites have started posting the links to watch and download Thiruchitrambalam, hours within the film's theatrical release. These links in turn are being circulated widely on social media platforms.

Playing the friendly neighbourhood guy is Dhanush's forte, and he has done it once again to perfection. His relatable performance has resonated well with the audience. Prakash Raj as Dhanush's father and Bharathiraja as Dhanush's grandfather bring their experience to the table and add a believable drama to the story.

Mithran Jawahar has collaborated with Dhanush after about twelve years. Om Prakash has done the cinematography for Thiruchitrambalam and Prasanna GK has edited the film. Kalanithi Maran has produced the film under his banner Sun Pictures.