This Is When Kamal Haasan & Thalapathy Vijay Will Star Together!

Kamal Haasan is one versatile actor we have from India and the multifaceted actor is now ready to come back to the screens with his latest film Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Kamal Haasan is going to entertain his fans after three long years, at the theatres. Accordingly, the actor and director have been promoting the film vigourously. They have also visited Kuala Lumpur as part of the promotions.

While interacting with the fans in Kuala Lumpur, Kamal Haasan was asked when he will pair alongside Thalapathy Vijay. The veteran, who is known to be good friends with Vijay immediately replied: Whenever Vijay Ayya's callsheet is available, then we are ready. The anticipating fans gave thunderous cheers in response.

Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan about doing a movie with Thalapathy @actorvijay during his #Vikram promotions in Malaysia pic.twitter.com/w8B73AC3w3 — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) May 29, 2022

On the same occasion, Kamal Haasan also confirmed that Vikram 3 will have a full-fledged character of actor Suriya, who will be seen in a cameo in the upcoming film Vikram.

The movie, produced by Raaj Kamal International, in-house production of Kamal Haasan will release on June 3 worldwide. The movie also achieved the remarkable distinction of making Rs 200 Crore pre-release business, the first-ever in the actor's career.

Kamal Haasan will be seen as an ex RAW agent who is on a mission to save the kidnapped government official. Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Kalidas Jayaram are part of the film in which Suriya will also appear in a cameo.