Throwback: The Surprising Story Behind Napoleon’s FIRST Hollywood Movie And Where To Watch It

Veteran Tamil actor Napoleon has been making the headlines ever since food blogger Irfan visited him in the former’s residency in Nashville’s Tennessee. The vlog on the actor’s house tour was an instant hit and it trended on social media pages, so much so that the actor appeared in almost all the platforms. If you have gotten into the rabbit hole of the internet wanting to know more details about the actor, here’s an interesting story of how he laded the role in his first Hollywood movie, Devil’s Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge.

Back in 2020 when the film was in the making, the Ettupatti Raasa actor spoke in an interview with The Times Of India, where he revealed the story on how he got the role. The daily quoted him as saying, “One of the producers of the film, Ganesh, is from my native — Trichy. One day, he told me that he was going to produce a Hollywood film, and when I wished him luck, he surprised me saying that I should act in it. I told him that I cannot speak English that well and also have some Tamil film commitments.”

In case you didn’t know, the movie is a supernatural thriller starring Jesi Jensen in the lead role. Napoleon plays a a museum curator. While Sam Logan helmed the project, its camera works were handled by Khaleghi Istvan Lettang. It was supposed to be dubbed in Tamil as well but there were no updates about the same. And Napoleon is not the only Tamil celebrity to be on board the project. Its music was composed by Tamil singer-actor Devan Ekambaram, who also played a role in the movie.

Where to watch Devil’s Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge?

The movie was supposed to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. But the streamer does not have the movie. However, fans can watch Devil’s Night: Dawn of the Nain Rogue on the website, tubitv.com.

Napoleon, who has starred in more than 100 movies, was also a popular politician in Tamil Nadu. In his earlier interview, he had told The Times Of India, that he would rather not get back to India for his acting stint and would take up roles if they were to be shot in the US.