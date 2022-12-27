Thunivu Promotion Reaches Sky High; Netizens Troll Ajith Kumar By Saying ‘A Good Film Is Promotion By Itself’!
Ajith's 61st film is titled Thunivu. The poster of the recently released film Thunivu has taken the internet by storm. Actress Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Robo Shankar, John Kokkan and Veera are in the lead roles in the film.
Ajith, H Vinod and Boney Kapoor have teamed up again for Thunivu after the films Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. It is said that the movie did not satisfy the fans who were expecting a lot from Ajith's Valimai. As the brother and mother portions were sentimental in the film, the film was also trolled a lot by netizens on the internet.
Exclusive !!#Thunivu trailer announcement (expected) tomorrow 💥— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) December 27, 2022
Subsequently, Ajith has joined H Vinod's direction for the 3rd time. According to reports, Ajith will be seen in two completely different get-ups in the film, which is based on a bank heist. Ajith is said to play both the protagonist and the villain. It is said that the movie will be just scary with bike race and fight scenes.
“#Ajith Means Guts!!, Many other industries big actor told me #Ajith sir has huge guts & Confidence which is no one else has” - Actor #Shaam #Thunivu #AK #Ajithkumar𓃵 pic.twitter.com/WHSHZfor9P— #AK (@iam_K_A) December 27, 2022
The
film
is
slated
to
hit
theaters
on
January
12,
2023
on
the
occasion
of
Pongal
festival.
As
Vijay's
film
Varisu
is
also
releasing
on
the
same
date,
both
fans
are
fighting
over
Varisu
and
Thunivu.
Till
the
release,
the
two
films
are
the
biggest
talking
point
on
the
internet.
The song Chilla Chilla from the film Thunivu was released on the 9th of last month and till now it has crossed two crore viewers and is trending at the number one position globally. Similarly, the 2nd song Kaasey Dhaan Kadavuladaa is released and got great response from the fans. A third song titled Gangstaa has now been released on Christmas. Fans are celebrating after hearing the lyrics of this song.
In this case, Lyca has released another level promotion video of Thunivu. In it, a team of skydiving adventurers jumped from a plane in Dubai and flew into space, flying a poster of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. A similar promotion for a Hollywood film has made the world look back recently. Also, Lyca has posted on its Twitter page that an update of the film will be released on the 31st. It is important to note that Lyca has acquired the overseas theatrical release rights for Thunivu.
On the other hand, Netizens are trolling this promotion by saying Ajith Kumar's statement, "A good film is a promotion by itself." They further advise Lyca not to waste money in promotion for Thunivu.
