Thunivu Promotion Reaches Sky High; Netizens Troll Ajith Kumar By Saying ‘A Good Film Is Promotion By Itself’!

Ajith's 61st film is titled Thunivu. The poster of the recently released film Thunivu has taken the internet by storm. Actress Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Robo Shankar, John Kokkan and Veera are in the lead roles in the film.

Ajith, H Vinod and Boney Kapoor have teamed up again for Thunivu after the films Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. It is said that the movie did not satisfy the fans who were expecting a lot from Ajith's Valimai. As the brother and mother portions were sentimental in the film, the film was also trolled a lot by netizens on the internet.

Exclusive !!#Thunivu trailer announcement (expected) tomorrow 💥 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) December 27, 2022

Subsequently, Ajith has joined H Vinod's direction for the 3rd time. According to reports, Ajith will be seen in two completely different get-ups in the film, which is based on a bank heist. Ajith is said to play both the protagonist and the villain. It is said that the movie will be just scary with bike race and fight scenes.

The film is slated to hit theaters on January 12, 2023 on the occasion of Pongal festival. As Vijay's film Varisu is also releasing on the same date, both fans are fighting over Varisu and Thunivu. Till the release, the two films are the biggest talking point on the internet.

The song Chilla Chilla from the film Thunivu was released on the 9th of last month and till now it has crossed two crore viewers and is trending at the number one position globally. Similarly, the 2nd song Kaasey Dhaan Kadavuladaa is released and got great response from the fans. A third song titled Gangstaa has now been released on Christmas. Fans are celebrating after hearing the lyrics of this song.

In this case, Lyca has released another level promotion video of Thunivu. In it, a team of skydiving adventurers jumped from a plane in Dubai and flew into space, flying a poster of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. A similar promotion for a Hollywood film has made the world look back recently. Also, Lyca has posted on its Twitter page that an update of the film will be released on the 31st. It is important to note that Lyca has acquired the overseas theatrical release rights for Thunivu.

On the other hand, Netizens are trolling this promotion by saying Ajith Kumar's statement, "A good film is a promotion by itself." They further advise Lyca not to waste money in promotion for Thunivu.