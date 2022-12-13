Thunivu Second Single Kaaseydhaan Kadavuladaa Releasing Today? Ghibran’s Tweet Creates Huge Buzz!

Ajith Kumar's upcoming film Thunivu is officially announced as Pongal 2023 release. The expectations of the fans are increasing day by day for this film directed by H Vinod. Although he has directed very few films, he has taken stories to such an extent that they are etched in people's minds. Ghibran has composed the music for this film. Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani and John Kokken plays most prominent roles.

Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu are ready to clash for Pongal festival 2023. As the films of Vijay-Ajith are releasing simultaneously after a long time, movie fans are eagerly waiting to know about 'Who wins the Pongal race?'

Thunivu film team is actively engaged in post-production work. Not only that, news about the film is also being released one after another. The song Chilla Chilla featured in the film was released a few days ago. It has become one of the top songs in the playlists of Ajith fans. In this case, music composer Ghibran has given a hint for the next single song of Thunivu.

This exclusive promotional song has been shot in Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's vocal for Thunivu movie. The song is expected to be placed at the end credits of the film. It is reported that Hiphop Tamizha Adhi has sung this song 'Kaaseydhaan Kadavuladaa'. Ajith Kumar's important dialogues from the film were also included in the song.

Gibran's previously released song Chilla Chilla reached 15 million views on YouTube. Music composer Gibran had also released a recording about this.

After the much-anticipated Chilla Chilla song received by the fans, the hype for the second single is now on the rise. The film is based on a bank robbery, and the song titled 'Kaaseydhaan Kadavuladaa' is making fans more excited. All the fans are asking questions on Twitter and Instagram when this song will be released.

In such a situation, music composer Ghibran just tweeted 'Kaaseydhaan Kadavuladaa' today from his official Twitter account. This tweet is now going viral on the internet. People started saying that Chilla Chilla is not Ghibran's cup of tea and hence he is excited about this second single 'Kaaseydhaan Kadavuladaa'. They also doubt this song may be released by today evening as a surprise gift to the audience.

Producer Boney Kapoor, actor Ajith Kumar and director H Vinod have teamed up for the third time in Thunivu after the films Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Cinematography for the film is done by Nirav Shah.